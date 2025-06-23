Nigerian international Michelle Alozie has become a proud fan of Mamelodi Sundowns after their impressive performance against Borussia Dortmund at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Premier Soccer League giants are one of the teams representing Africa at the ongoing prestigious club competitions in the United States and lost their first match in the tournament against Dortmund over the weekend.

The Pretoria-based club won their first match against Ulsan HD and will face Fluminense in their last match of the group phase later this week.

Alozie becomes Sundowns fan

Sundowns' performance against Dortmund caught the eyes of so many football fans in Africa as they were proud of the team going toe-to-toe with a club in Europe with a bigger budget.

Alozie, on her official X handle, confirmed that she has become a proud supporter of the CAF Champions League family.

“Sundowns FC got a new fan! #FIFACWC,” she tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

The message by the Nigeria sparked different reactions on social media with most Sundowns fans welcoming her to the club.

