Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has commented on the Brazilians' performance in their 4-3 loss against Borussia Dortmund at the FIFA Club World Cup over the weekend.

The Portuguese gaffer led the team to a 1-0 win against Ulsan HD in their first match in the competition, before leading them to a defeat against European giants.

The Premier Soccer League side were down 3-1 in the first half and almost pulled a comeback with the game ending in a 4-3 win for the German Bundesliga outfits.

Cardoso hails Sundowns players

Cardoso during the post-match interview hailed Sundowns players for putting in a great performance against the Bundesliga giants.

“There are a lot of emotions right now, but two things stand out clearly in my mind,” Cardoso said after the match.

"First, we’re not happy, and strangely, that’s a wonderful feeling in this context.

“This moment shows that we competed at the highest level. To walk off the pitch after playing Borussia Dortmund and feel disappointed—that’s a sign of how far we’ve come. It’s a strange but powerful place to be.

“With full respect to Dortmund, I think it was clear that we raised the level of the game to its maximum. We played openly, we matched them, and we showed our strength against a top-tier opponent.

“It’s important people understand who Borussia Dortmund are. Once they do, they can truly appreciate the quality of football Sundowns delivered today."

“Of course, we’re not happy with the result—but we’re extremely proud,” he added.

“I’m proud of the level of football our players displayed, proud of their resilience, and proud that we played for a result right until the final whistle."

Source: Briefly News