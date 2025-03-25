Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams took time out of training to make the day of young Ivorian fans ahead of the match against Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025

Williams and the Bafana squad are preparing for their match against Benin where they hope to take a step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, saying they were proud of Williams and backed Bafana to secure a place in the World Cup

Ahead of their match against Benin, Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams took time out of training to sign autographs for young Ivorian fans.

The Bafana shot-stopper signed autographs for young school children who tore pages out of their notebooks to get Williams’ signature.

Williams and the Bafana squad will face Benin in Ivory Coast as they look to take one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup by opening a five-point gap over their rivals.

Ronwen Williams’ love for the game has been reignited

See Williams sign autographs in the tweet below:

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper has returned from injury and said he has a new love for the game after spending time on the sidelines.

Upon his return, Williams said he has a lot to offer Bafana as they look to secure their place in the World Cup that will be hosted in USA, Mexico and Canada.

In 2023, Williams enjoyed a successful year after winning the Golden Glove Award at the AFCON and last year he was named as the best shot-stopper in Africa.

Bafana are training ahead of the match against Benin, according to the tweet below:

Williams aims for success

Victory against Benin could help Bafana extend their lead on top of their qualifiying group as coach Hugo Broos described the match as a key day for their success.

Besides aiming for a World Cup place with Bafana, Williams is also pushing for success for Sundowns as they aim for titles in the PSL, CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns are currently 15 points clear at the top of the PSL log, while they have qualified for the late knockout stages of the Nedbank Cup and Champions League.

Fans are proud of Williams

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying they are proud of Williams and said the player made the day of the young fans.

Cecilia_Mthwane wants more athletes to inspire youngsters:

“I need more people from different sporting codes to really gel with the kids, man. We demand that our schools be upgraded with more sporting codes. There should be at least 5 hours per week dedicated to sports for all kids, all over Africa.”

Ndlolothi_ loved the picture:

“These are the stories we love to see. Good to see the captain mingling with the people.”

SalimoAnne was impressed:

“AMAZING!”

AshMas_20 asked a question:

“In what language did they ask?”

Khumibear admires Williams:

“Love Ronza for this, yazi umuntu.”

JustTrish_23 made a note:

“They finally opened the gate and allowed Bafana to train?”

iamVentWELL_SA is proud:

“The South African that inspires.”

Mazmo_097 saw the funny side:

“Imagine being their teacher the next day when your kids come back with missing pages from their workbooks. I would never believe their story about the autograph.”

Luvuyo206Morris made a suggestion:

“You should be doing these things with videos instead of pictures.”

Pietmashika praised Hugo Broos:

“What Hugo Broos has done to Bafana Bafana since he became coach is out of this world. Before he came, very few people knew our players, and stadiums were empty whenever Bafana played. Now, everywhere Bafana plays, people want autographs, and other nations respect us.”

Bafana Bafana face a possible point deduction

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana could face a point deduction after it was revealed they played an ineligible player in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Midfielder Tebogo Mokoena picked up two yellow cards against Zimbabwe and Benin but still played against Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025.

