Benin vs South Africa: Preview, h2h, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

South Africa will battle the Benin Republic for all three points in their next Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Bafana Bafana are gunning for their fourth win in the qualifying series as they hope to hold on to their top spot in Group C

Briefly News outlines some of the details you need to know ahead of the World Cup qualifier between the Cheetahs and Bafana Bafana

Benin Republic are set to host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the second leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, with both teams fighting for the top spot in Group C.

Bafana Bafana are currently top of the group with 10 points, with the Cheetahs holding second place with eight points after five matches played in the qualifying series.

Briefly News highlights some things you need to know about South Africa's clash with Gernot Rohr's Benin Republic.

Jayden Adams celebrates after scoring in South Africa's 2-0 win over Lesotho in the World Cup qualifier. Photo: @BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Benin vs South Africa: All you need to know

Match preview

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Benin Republic are looking at retaining the top spot from South Africa as they go all out for the win against the group leaders.

The Cheetahs are not favoured with statistics and won't even be playing in their country, as the match will be held in Ivory Coast. They drew their last match 2-2 against Zimbabwe, which denied them the opportunity to go top of the group.

South Africa are still maintaining their unbeaten run in all competitions; they extended it to 17 matches when they defeated Lesotho 2-0 in their last match.

A win or a draw would ensure that Hugo Broos' side holds on to the top place, with four matches left to play. A win will all but stamp their feet on finishing top in Group C.

Team news and possible lineups

Benin Republic have some decent players who put up good performances against Zimbabwe in their last match, and Rohr is expected to keep most of the players who started the game against Bafana Bafana.

Benin Republic are all out to take all three points when they host Bafana Bafana in their next World Cup qualifier. Photo: @FootballBenin.

Source: Twitter

Broos is expected to bring in new players in the starting lineup against the Cheetahs, as he mentioned after Lesotho's win that Teboho Mokoena might miss this tie as they want to give him rest before he returns to his club.

Benin possible lineup: Marcel Dandjinou, David Kiki, Yohan Roche, Mohamed Tijani, Abdoul Rachid Moumini, Sessi D'Almeida, Hassane Imourane, Junior Olaitan, Dodo Dokou, Steve Mounie, Andreas Hountondji.

South Africa possible lineup: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Fawaaz Basadien, Jayden Adams, Buthasi Aubaas, Percy Tau, Relebohile Mofokeng, Lyle Foster, Elias Mokwana.

Head-to-head

South Africa played against the Cheetahs at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and were victorious with a 2-0 win, and their last clash was in a World Cup qualifier encounter with Bafana Bafana claiming all three points with a 2-1 win in SA.

Time and where to watch

The match between Benin Republic and Bafana Bafana is scheduled for 18:00 South African time on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The match will be broadcast live on SABC Sport and SuperSport.

Players who deserve to start against Benin

Briefly News also outlined the three Bafana Bafana stars who deserve to start in South Africa's clash with Benin Republic in Abidjan.

Broos reiterates after victory over Lesotho that no one is guaranteed spot in the starting lineup, but after Lesotho's clash some of the players proved themselves as a starter.

Source: Briefly News