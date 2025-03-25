Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said his side can continue their progress and move close to a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

South Africa will face Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025, and could open a five-point gap atop the qualifying group with four matches left

Local football fans backed Bafana on social media, saying the match is a must-win for Bafana as they look to qualify for the tournament in North America

World Cup-chasing Bafana Bafana are in a confident mood ahead of their crucial qualifier match against Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025

Coach Hugo Broos said Bafana aims to follow up their victory over Lesotho with another three points against Benin.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said the match against Benin is crucial for their World Cup dreams. Image: BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Broos was pleased after his side’s 2-0 victory over Lesotho and has backed Bafana to continue their progress under his tutelage.

Hugo Broos aims for a World Cup spot

Broos speaks about Bafana's preparations in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos was in a confident mood ahead of the Benin match, despite being frustrated after they were locked out of pre-match training.

Broos said:

“We will play against a good team, and we are confident in ourselves. If you see South Africa's progression in the last year, it’s enormous, so we’re confident. This can be a key day, if we win, Benin will be five points behind already, Nigeria is already at four points and we will see what will happen in the other games, it can be a key day – we will do everything to win.”

Bafana previewed their match against Benin on Twitter (X):

Bafana can take a commanding lead in qualifying

Following the victory over Lesotho, Bafana is now two points atop the qualifying group and could open the lead to five with victory over Benin and other results coming in their favour.

Broos could make changes ahead of the match against Benin and are expecting a tough match in Ivory Coast.

AFCON finalists Nigeria could provide a late scare for Bafana after starting their resurgence with a 2-0 victory over Rwanda, while they will face Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 25 March.

Bafana Bafana are hard at work to prepare for their match against Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025. Image: BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Fans back Bafana to earn another three points

Local football fans reacted on social media to back Bafana’s progress to the World Cup, describing the match against Benin as do-or-die.

Robert Tsimane hopes for the best:

“All the best for today's game against Benin, coach. South Africa supports you and the players, good luck.”

Omphi Green wants Bafana to win:

“It's a do-or-die match, a point will be a good result and a win will confirm us making the playoffs as top seed because we won't be travelling after this match.”

Arthur Kgoloko Zwane admires Broos:

“We have a coach here.”

Bongani Radebe is backing Benin:

“Good luck Benin.”

Fundile Sobuza criticised one player:

“This should be the last call-up for Percy Tau. He can't give us anything. Mayo and Mailula should replace him.”

Kaizer Chiefs show interest in Bafana Bafana star

As reported by Briefly News, Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole.

Sithole currently plays for Portuguese side Gil Vicente and has attracted interest from Chiefs who are looking to add more talent to their squad ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News