Rulani Mokwena was in talks with Orlando Pirates for a possible return, but the club ultimately appointed Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Mokwena’s demand to bring his technical team reportedly caused the deal to fall through, according to insiders.

Pirates needed to finalise a coach quickly ahead of their pre-season tour in Europe, with their first friendly set for 11 July against Bolton Wanderers

Orlando Pirates’ appointment of Abdeslam Ouaddou as head coach has raised eyebrows, with insiders revealing why Rulani Mokwena was not chosen despite ongoing talks.

The Buccaneers confirmed Ouaddou's arrival on Monday, ending speculation linking Mokwena with a dramatic return to the club. Briefly News previously reported that Pirates were in discussions with the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor, but internal challenges reportedly derailed the deal.

Rulani Mokwena missed out on the Orlando Pirates coaching role after technical team issues. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The technical team's demands reportedly blocked the deal

According to sources close to the club, Mokwena wanted to bring in his technical team, something that did not align with the Pirates' structure or plans for continuity.

Rulani wanted to bring in his bench. That didn’t work out,” a source told the Siya crew.

Pirates shift focus to Ouaddou ahead of pre-season tour

Another insider maintained that the relationship between Mokwena and Pirates remains respectful, with both parties open to future possibilities. However, the club hierarchy opted for a different direction, especially with the looming pre-season European tour kicking off against Bolton Wanderers on 11 July.

The decision to sign Ouaddou, who recently resigned from Marumo Gallants and had been linked to Chippa United, was described by many as a surprise move. His adaptation to the high-pressure demands of managing a top PSL club like Pirates will be closely watched.

While Mokwena continues to be linked with clubs such as Pyramids FC, Yanga SC, and previously Zamalek, Pirates believed their chosen coach was better suited to their current vision.

“Only the hierarchy of the club was talking to Rulani… but in the end, they made their decision,” another insider noted.

Pirates had not responded to direct queries about the Mokwena talks at the time of publishing.

With Ouaddou now officially in charge, all eyes turn to how quickly he can implement his philosophy and manage expectations at Orlando Stadium.

Technical team demands played a key role in Rulani Mokwena missing out on the Pirates coaching gig. Image: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

What lies ahead for Pirates and Mokwena?

While no official comment has been made by the club regarding the talks, the appointment of Ouaddou over Mokwena may go down as one of the most debated coaching decisions of the off-season. His performance in the coming weeks will shape the early narrative of this bold move by the Buccaneers.

