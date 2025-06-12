Pyramids FC officials are in South Africa to hold talks with Rulani Mokwena about becoming their next head coach

Current coach Krunoslav Jurcic’s future remains uncertain despite leading Pyramids to the CAF Champions League title

Mokwena, recently released by Wydad, is open to returning to North Africa if the right project is offered

Egyptian giants Pyramids FC have set their sights on South African coach Rulani Mokwena as uncertainty clouds the future of Krunoslav Jurcic, despite the club’s recent CAF Champions League triumph.

SABC Sport reported that representatives from Pyramids have landed in South Africa to hold discussions with Mokwena, who has been a free agent since parting ways with Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club last month.

The 38-year-old tactician is back in the country, taking a short break while weighing his next move with his management team. Sources indicate that Pyramids are eager to present Mokwena with a vision for the club’s future, with talks expected to intensify in the coming days.

Jurcic’s position is in doubt despite CAF's glory

Jurcic led Pyramids to a historic Champions League win after edging Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 on aggregate. However, his post-match comments raised eyebrows when he stopped short of confirming his commitment to the club.

“I need to sit down with the club and discuss the future. I have big ambitions, and if the club shares those ambitions, then we will see what happens,” said the Croatian coach.

His ambiguous stance has prompted the club hierarchy to explore alternative options, with Mokwena emerging as a top candidate. The South African tactician recently bid farewell to Wydad Athletic after both parties decided to go their separate ways after just one season together.

Mokwena Weighs Return to North Africa

Although Zamalek had shown recent interest in Mokwena, the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss reportedly pulled out of talks due to the involvement of his mentor, Pitso Mosimane, in the same discussions.

It remains to be seen whether Mokwena will be willing to return to North Africa after what he described as a “difficult” tenure with Wydad, who are set to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup later this month under new leadership.

Still, Mokwena has made it known that he is not planning to stay unemployed for long and is open to engaging with clubs that align with his football philosophy and long-term ambitions.

With Pyramids FC now making a formal approach, all eyes are on Mokwena’s next move, one that could see him return to the continental stage sooner than expected.

