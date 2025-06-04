Despite winning the CAF Champions League, Pyramids are exploring new coaching options and have identified Mokwena as a top target to potentially replace Krunoslav Jurčić

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach has attracted interest from another Egyptian giant, Zamalek, as his stock continues to rise across African football

While no official offer has been made, Mokwena is expected to assess any formal approach through his agent before making a decision on his coaching future

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has emerged as a leading candidate to take over at Pyramids FC, with the Egyptian side reportedly unimpressed by current manager Krunoslav Jurčić, despite recent success in continental football.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Pyramids have made initial contact with Mokwena’s representatives. The move signals growing intent from the Egyptian Premier League outfit to shake up their technical bench heading into the new season.

Pyramids FC Eye Rulani Mokwena to Replace Under-Fire Krunoslav Jurčic

Source: Getty Images

CAF Champions league triumph not enough

Jurčić recently guided Pyramids to CAF Champions League glory – a historic achievement for the club. However, it appears that silverware alone has not secured his future. According to reports, the club’s hierarchy believe his style of play and leadership have not fully aligned with the vision of the board.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This has opened the door for Mokwena, whose tactical nous and modern coaching methods have earned him widespread recognition on the continent.

Zamalek also in the frame

Mokwena’s growing reputation has attracted interest beyond Pyramids. Zamalek SC, another Egyptian powerhouse, are also said to be monitoring his situation closely.

The 37-year-old is currently on holiday, but remains in close communication with his agent, who is expected to assess the seriousness of both clubs’ interest before a decision is made.

Mokwena has previously stated his desire to grow within African football and challenge himself in different environments, though Sundowns have consistently backed him in recent seasons.

Pyramids FC Eye Rulani Mokwena to Replace Under-Fire Krunoslav Jurčic

Source: Getty Images

A pivotal off-season for Mokwena

This could be a defining off-season for Mokwena. He has just led Sundowns to a domestic double and a deep run in continental competitions. However, the lure of North Africa – where the standard is higher and budgets more competitive – may prove tempting.

Pyramids, backed by significant financial muscle, have become one of the most ambitious clubs in Africa. Securing Mokwena would be a major statement of intent as they aim to dominate both domestically and continentally.

For now, Mokwena remains under contract with Sundowns, and no official approach has been made to the club. But with interest heating up, the coming weeks could prove decisive in shaping the next chapter of one of Africa’s brightest coaching talents.

Moeneeb Josephs raises concerns over Rhulani Mokwena.

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates legend Moeneeb Josephs expressed concern over Rhulani Mokwena’s potential return as head coach.

Josephs questioned whether Mokwena is the right fit to replace the outgoing Jose Riveiro, citing past tensions and controversy during Mokwena’s previous stint at the club.

While acknowledging Mokwena’s growth as a coach, Josephs believes the Buccaneers need fresh leadership with new ideas to sustain and build upon Riveiro’s legacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News