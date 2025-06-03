Newly appointed head coach Jose Riveiro has reportedly clashed with sporting director Mohamed Youssef just days after taking over

Riveiro is said to have confronted Youssef for allegedly speaking to players about technical matters without his consent

Despite the reported fallout, Riveiro is pressing ahead with preparations for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Newly appointed Al Ahly head coach Jose Riveiro is reportedly at odds with the club’s sporting director Mohamed Youssef, just days after taking charge of his first training session with the Egyptian giants.

The 49-year-old Spaniard, who left Orlando Pirates after a trophy-laden spell in the South African top-flight, was officially unveiled by Al Ahly last week. He penned a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further season.

Riveiro’s success at Orlando Pirates

Riveiro’s move to Cairo followed a highly successful tenure with the Buccaneers. During his time in the Betway Premiership, he clinched five major domestic titles, three MTN8 trophies and two Nedbank Cups, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished tacticians in the league.

His arrival in Egypt was widely seen as a coup for Al Ahly, who are looking to reassert their dominance both domestically and on the continental stage.

Reported disagreement over technical boundaries

However, reports from Egyptian outlet Elwatan news suggest that early cracks have appeared in the club’s internal structure. According to the publication, tension has arisen after Youssef allegedly engaged players directly on tactical matters without informing or consulting Riveiro.

In response, the former Pirates boss is believed to have formally requested that Youssef avoid attending technical meetings and instead allow the coaching staff to manage all football-related communication. Riveiro reportedly emphasized the need for clear lines of authority and professionalism within the club’s hierarchy.

Who is Mohamed Youssef?

Mohamed Youssef is no stranger to Al Ahly, having previously served as both player and manager at the club. His deep roots and influence within the institution are undeniable, and his current role as sporting director gives him oversight over football operations.

However, the reported fallout with Riveiro may reflect broader tensions around authority and vision—especially when a new foreign coach enters a club steeped in local power structures and expectations.

Focus shifts to FIFA Club World Cup preparations

Despite the apparent friction, Riveiro is focused on preparing Al Ahly for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, set to be hosted in the United States later this year.

The Egyptian side have been drawn in a challenging group featuring Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Brazilian giants Palmeiras, and Portuguese heavyweights FC Porto.

With so much at stake on the global stage, the club will be hoping to resolve internal issues swiftly and shift full attention to what could be a defining campaign under Riveiro’s leadership.

