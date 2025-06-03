Fiston Mayele played a crucial role in helping Pyramids FC win their first-ever CAF Champions League title, scoring 9 goals in 13 matches and securing the Golden Boot

The DR Congo striker has reportedly converted to Islam and changed his name to Mahmoud Mayele, according to Egyptian journalist Amr El Dardir

Mayele’s spiritual journey was reportedly influenced and supported by Pyramids teammates Ramadan Sobhi and Karim Hafez, especially during the month of Ramadan

Pyramids FC striker Fiston Mayele has made headlines both on and off the pitch following an exceptional campaign in the CAF Champions League. The DR Congo forward was instrumental in guiding the Egyptian club to their first-ever CAF Champions League title.

Pyramids edged South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 on aggregate in a tightly contested final. In doing so, they became only the fourth Egyptian club in history to lift the coveted trophy, joining Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily in an elite circle.

Fiston Mayele Converts to Islam After CAF Champions League Glory

Source: Getty Images

Golden boot for Mayele after standout tournament

Mayele finished as the tournament’s top scorer, securing the Golden Boot after netting nine goals in 13 matches. His clinical finishing and commanding presence in the final third proved vital throughout the competition, cementing his reputation as one of the top strikers on the continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The 27-year-old’s form has sparked widespread praise, with many hailing his performances as one of the driving forces behind Pyramids FC’s success.

DR Congo star reportedly converts to Islam

Amid his footballing triumphs, reports have emerged that Mayele has undergone a significant personal transformation. According to prominent Egyptian sports journalist Amr El Dardir, who has over 1.5 million followers on Facebook, the striker has converted to Islam and taken the name “Mahmoud Mayele.”

“By the way, Fiston Mayele has announced his conversion to Islam and changed his name to Mahmoud Mayele. A number of Pyramids players helped him embrace Islam, most notably Ramadan Sobhi and Karim Hafez.” wrote El Dardir.

Faith and football: A new chapter for Mahmoud Mayele

While Mayele has yet to make an official statement confirming his conversion, sources suggest the decision was made during the holy month of Ramadan. The reported move has been widely embraced by fans and fellow players, with many praising his courage in embracing a new faith during such a pivotal moment in his career.

From becoming a CAF Champions League winner to reportedly beginning a spiritual journey, Mayele’s 2025 season is shaping up as a defining chapter in both his professional and personal life.

The former Young Africans forward continues to win hearts across the continent—now not only for his goals but for the depth of his character.

Fiston Mayele Converts to Islam After CAF Champions League Glory

Source: Getty Images

Chiefs criticised for losing key player to PSL rivals

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs were criticised for letting one of their exciting talented player leave the club to join their Premier Soccer League rival.

The South African youngster is leaving the Soweto giants for a new team on a free transfer after the club failed to renew his contract.

Source: Briefly News