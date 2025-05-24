Orlando Pirates transfer target Fiston Mayele confirmed he held talks with Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi, though he remains focused on his current club, Pyramids FC, amid ongoing speculations

The Democractic Republic of Congo striker has been on Amakhosi's radar since Nabi took charge last summer, but his standout performance the Buccaneers in the CAF Champions League, intensified the Sea Robbers' interest

The former Young Africans star emphasised that now isn’t the time to discuss transfers, as he’s fully focused on Pyramids FC’s first-ever CAF Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates transfer target Fiston Mayele has confirmed that he held talks with Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi amid speculation linking him with a potential move to Amakhosi this summer.

The Democratic Republic of Congo striker has been on Kaizer Chiefs’ radar since Nabi took over the reins at the beginning of the season, but Mayele remains committed to Pyramids FC for now despite being tipped to be best fit for Amakhosi.

He made a significant impact during Pyramids’ CAF Champions League semi-final clash against Pirates, scoring twice in the second leg to help lead the Egyptian side to their first-ever final in the competition.

Mayele’s impressive performance against the Sea Robbers has intensified interest from the Premier Soccer League giants in signing the former Young Africans striker this transfer window.

Mayele Confirms Talks with Nabi

Ahead of the CAF Champions League final first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns, Mayele revealed that he spoke with Nabi in December regarding a possible move to Kaizer Chiefs.

The Congo DR striker previously played under the Tunisian coach at Young Africans in the Tanzanian Premier League, and they have since shared a close, almost father-son relationship.

However, Mayele emphasised that it is not the right time to discuss transfers as he remains fully focused on the upcoming final against the Brazilians.

“The coach [Nabi] was in contact with me in December, but it’s not the right moment to talk about it,” Mayele told South African journalists during Pyramids FC’s media day ahead of the CAF Champions League final.

“I’m focusing on the final. The rest we will see after the season.”

Mayele expressed his excitement at playing in Pyramids FC’s first-ever final in Africa’s premier club competition.

“I’m eager to contribute because I always strive to help the team secure victories. I’m a player who gives my all for the team,” he added.

“I’m proud to have scored the decisive goals against Orlando and thrilled to be part of the club’s maiden Champions League final. I’m fully prepared for the challenge ahead.”

