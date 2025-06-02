The Soweto giants are once again monitoring the talented Zimbabwean winger after previously inviting him for trials in 2023

Pirates scouts will assess Ndlovu's performance during the upcoming COSAFA Cup, which could determine whether he secures a move to the Betway Premiership

After a potential transfer to Europe fell through, Ndlovu stayed with Highlanders FC and has since grown into a standout performer in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League

Orlando Pirates could once again make a move for Zimbabwean wonderkid Prince Ndlovu, with fresh reports suggesting the club is closely monitoring his progress. The 19-year-old winger currently plies his trade for Highlanders FC in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League and is set to represent his national team in the upcoming COSAFA Cup.

The young Zimbabwean forward could soon link up with Orlando Pirates’ rising talents, including starlet Relebohile Mofokeng. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Early Pirates trial and European opportunity

Ndlovu first caught the Buccaneers’ attention in March 2023, when he trained with the Soweto Giants as a 16-year-old. At the time, the teenage sensation had already attracted international attention and was preparing for a potential move to Europe. Unfortunately, that overseas deal failed to materialize, prompting his return to Highlanders FC in Bulawayo.

Since then, the skillful attacker has matured into a key figure in the Zimbabwean top flight, earning plaudits for his technical ability and attacking flair.

Pirates scouts continue tracking Ndlovu.

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, Pirates never lost sight of Ndlovu. The club’s scouting department is believed to have maintained regular updates on his development and is said to be pleased with his performances in Zimbabwe.

“He trained with Pirates in 2023 but was still very young. Since then, they’ve kept tabs on him and are happy with his progress. The COSAFA Cup offers a good platform to see him play against quality opposition,” a source told Soccer Laduma.

COSAFA Cup crucial for potential move

Ndlovu will be in action when Zimbabwe take part in the COSAFA Cup, set to begin on Wednesday, 4 June, in Bloemfontein. Scouts from Orlando Pirates are expected to be in attendance to assess his readiness for the Betway Premiership.

This will be a key moment in Ndlovu’s career, as a standout performance could secure him a second shot at joining one of South Africa’s most decorated clubs.

What next for Orlando Pirates?

The Sea Robbers are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the new season, and adding youthful energy and potential could be key to their ambitions. If all goes well at COSAFA, Prince Ndlovu might soon swap Bulawayo for Soweto and finally realize the move that slipped through his fingers two years ago.

With the Buccaneers main man Tshegofatso Mabasa attracting interest from Europe, Ndlovu could be a possible replacement.

Orlando Pirates' prolific goal scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa has been attracting interest from Europe. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Former Orlando Pirates star midfielder wins award

One of Zimbabwe internationals who is a former Orlando Pirates star midfielder Marshall Munetsi was crowned the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) UK 2025 Sports Personality of the Year, marking his first major recognition since moving to the Premier League.

Orlando Pirates considering hiring former Real Madrid analyst

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates are considering experienced Spanish coach as a serious candidate to replace outgoing head coach Jose Riveiro.

The former Real Madrid Opposition Analyst with a wealth of international coaching experience,including stints in Spain, Tanzania (Simba SC), South Africa (AmaZulu), Kuwait (Qadsia SC), and Saudi Arabia (Al-Faisaly), is seen as a front-runner for the role.

Source: Briefly News