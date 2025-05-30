Marshall Munetsi wins the 2025 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) UK Sports Personality of the Year, his first major accolade since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in January

Munetsi outshines fellow Zimbabwean nominees, including Wolves’ Tawanda Chirewa and Reading’s Tivonge Rushesha, as well as multi-sport athlete Raphael Chiwandire

The award ceremony took place in Birmingham, recognising Zimbabwean excellence across various fields, with Munetsi’s success reflecting the rising influence of Zimbabwean talent in European football

Former Orlando Pirates star midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been crowned the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) UK 2025 Sports Personality of the Year, marking his first major recognition since moving to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old midfielder joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in January from French Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims and has quickly made a notable impact in English football. His dynamic performances and leadership qualities have endeared him to both fans and analysts, culminating in this prestigious honour.

Outshining national teammates and multi-sport nominees

Munetsi who made just his on Sunday and capped it with a screamer of a goal, beat stiff competition from a talented pool of fellow Zimbabwean athletes based in the UK. Among the nominees were his Wolves teammate and rising midfield star Tawanda Chirewa, as well as Tivonge Rushesha, currently plying his trade at Reading.

Also nominated were Chichi Sabetha and Raphael Chiwandire, the latter a multi-talented sports figure with experience in football, boxing, and athletics. However, it was Munetsi’s consistent form and inspirational rise within the English topflight that won over the ZAA judging panel.

The award ceremony was held in Birmingham

The ZAA UK 2025 Awards Gala was held on 17 May 2025 at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, a night that celebrated excellence among the Zimbabwean diaspora in various fields including arts, business, community service, and sport.

Rising influence on Zimbabwean football

This accolade is particularly significant for Munetsi, who has seamlessly transitioned from French football into the intensity of the Premier League. His professionalism on and off the pitch continues to elevate his profile not only as a Zimbabwean international but also as a role model to aspiring athletes across Africa.

Munetsi’s influence stretches beyond club football. As a senior figure within the Zimbabwe Warriors, his form in England bodes well for the national team’s upcoming fixtures. His success in Europe is a testament to the growing calibre of Zimbabwean talent making waves abroad.

With this award, Munetsi joins a celebrated list of past ZAA Sports winners and further cements his status as one of the most prominent Zimbabwean footballers of his generation.

