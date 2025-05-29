Former Tottenham Hotspur and Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama has returned to international football after retiring in 2021, thanks to the influence of head coach Benni McCarthy

McCarthy continues to make waves on the continent, not just as a tactician but as a motivator, convincing high-profile players like Wanyama to represent their national teams again

Alongside Wanyama, the squad includes Betway Premiership stars Brian Onyango (Stellenbosch FC) and Brian Bwire (Polokwane City), signalling McCarthy’s vision to build a competitive and balanced team

Benni McCarthy has made headlines again, this time for his influence beyond South Africa, by persuading former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama to return to international football with Kenya.

Wanyama, who announced his retirement from the national team in 2021, has been named in Kenya’s latest squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Chad, scheduled for 7 and 10 June. The decision to recall the 32-year-old has taken many by surprise, but insiders suggest McCarthy was pivotal in convincing the experienced midfielder to don the Harambee Stars jersey once more.

Nathan Shaw battles Victor Wanyama during the William Hill Championship clash at Cappielow Park.

Source: Getty Images

Wanyama’s return a major boost for Harambee Stars

Currently playing for Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic, Wanyama’s leadership and experience are expected to bolster a young Kenyan side. The Cape Town-born McCarthy, who took the reins of Kenya’s national team earlier this year, is said to have personally reached out to Wanyama to discuss his possible return.

Wanyama’s last appearance for Kenya came in 2021, when he stepped away from the international scene aged just 30. His return mirrors a wider trend on the continent, with several former internationals reversing retirement decisions in recent months.

Continental stars making international comebacks

Wanyama’s return follows a string of similar comebacks across Africa. Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently came out of retirement to represent Gabon again, after resolving differences with head coach Thierry Mouyouma.

Zimbabwe, too, witnessed the unexpected returns of Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona to international action, despite both players having previously announced their retirements. McCarthy appears to be tapping into this renewed commitment among African stars to strengthen his squad ahead of a crucial international calendar.

Gabon's Andre Biyogo Poko and Kenya's Eric Ouma in a midfield tussle at Nyayo Stadium.

Source: Getty Images

Kenyan squad features Betway Premiership talent

Alongside Wanyama, McCarthy has called up a mix of local and foreign-based talent. Notable inclusions include Stellenbosch FC defender Brian Onyango (Mandela) and Polokwane City goalkeeper Brian Bwire, both plying their trade in South Africa’s Betway Premiership.

With Kenya eyeing qualification for future continental competitions, McCarthy’s approach, combining experience with emerging talent, could prove decisive. The former Bafana Bafana striker is not only bringing tactical nous to the Kenyan side but also reigniting belief in players once thought to have ended their international journeys.

