Orlando Pirates are racing against time to renew Deon Hotto’s contract, which expires next month, amid growing interest from North African and Saudi Arabian clubs

Contract negotiations with Hotto have started late, with formal talks expected only after Pirates’ final league match of the season against Magesi

Pirates have extended contracts for other midfielders Makhehlene Makhaula and Evidence Makgopa, but Miguel Timm is likely to leave, indicating a potential midfield reshuffle depending on Hotto’s decision

Orlando Pirates are in a race against time to secure the future of veteran midfielder Deon Hotto, with the Namibian international yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. The 34-year-old’s current contract is set to expire at the end of June, and growing interest from North Africa and Saudi Arabia has placed added pressure on the Soweto giants.

Hotto joined the Buccaneers from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits in August 2020 and quickly became a key figure in the side’s midfield. At the time of his move, he had turned down a lucrative offer from Mamelodi Sundowns in favour of Pirates.

Deon Hotto remains a central figure as Pirates scramble to secure his future. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Pirates planning late talks with Hotto

According to sources close to the club, the Pirates hierarchy will only engage in formal contract negotiations with Hotto after their final Betway Premiership match of the season, scheduled for Wednesday against Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium.

“The issue of Deon Hotto is a little bit complicated. With just a few weeks remaining on his current deal, he has not signed anything yet. There is a meeting scheduled for this week, and there is still hope that he will remain with Pirates. The club wants to keep him, even though negotiations started late.” the source revealed

Pirates’ midfield shake-up looms.ever-present

While Hotto’s future hangs in the balance, Pirates have already moved to extend the contracts of fellow midfielders Makhehlene Makhaula and Evidence Makgopa. However, Miguel Timm is expected to part ways with the club at the end of next month.

Should Hotto decide to leave, it would mark the end of a significant chapter for the club. His leadership, versatility, and experience have been invaluable over the past four seasons, particularly in continental competitions.

Foreign clubs circling as decision looms

With interest from North African and Saudi Arabian clubs intensifying Pirates must act swiftly. The Namibian star’s reputation and international pedigree make him an attractive free-agent target for clubs abroad.

The coming days will be crucial in determining whether Hotto extends his stay in Soweto or begins a new adventure overseas.

Pirates’ midfield veteran could be on the brink of a major overseas move. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

