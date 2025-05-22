Benni McCarthy pinpointed a lack of strong mentality among Manchester United players as a key issue during the season

The Europa League final loss to Tottenham exposed deeper problems beyond just tactics or coaching

McCarthy stressed the need for a culture change at the club, urging new recruitment focused on hunger and commitment

Manchester United’s hopes of salvaging their season with silverware came crashing down on Wednesday night, following a dismal 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final. The defeat, settled by an unfortunate Luke Shaw own goal, ended a campaign riddled with inconsistency and underachievement.

While criticism has been levelled at manager Ruben Amorim’s tactical choices, former United coach Benni McCarthy believes the real issue lies deeper than the dugout.

A lack of hunger after arrival at Old Trafford

Speaking on SuperSport after the final, McCarthy offered candid insight into the club’s inner workings during his tenure. He reflected on what he perceives to be the biggest obstacle in restoring United’s former glory: player mentality.

“I noticed early on that many players arrived at the club feeling as though they’d already made it. The drive to improve, to compete week in and week out, simply wasn’t there. The hunger ended the moment the contract was signed.”

According to the Kenyan coach who has received backing from former Manchester United star player, Bastian Schweinsteiger; players relied too heavily on coaches to instil motivation, something he believes should be innate at this level.

Not just an Amorim problem

Ruben Amorim, appointed in the hopes of reviving United’s fortunes, is not solely to blame for the team’s Europa League failure, McCarthy insisted. Many of the current players predate his arrival and are part of a culture that has grown complacent over time.

Amorim now faces the task of reshaping that culture. His summer will be pivotal, not only in terms of recruitment but also in trimming the squad of players who lack the mindset required to compete at the top.

INEOS era demands ruthless overhaul

With the club’s new ownership under INEOS signalling intent to rebuild, a major squad overhaul appears imminent. However, without the financial boost of Champions League qualification, Amorim’s hands may be partially tied.

Still, his mandate is clear: bring in individuals with ambition and resilience, not just those content to wear the shirt. Changing a club’s culture is no quick fix, but Amorim will have the off-season to show he’s capable of leading that transformation.

A defining summer awaits

The pressure is already mounting on Amorim, but he remains optimistic. If McCarthy’s warning is heeded, Manchester United might finally begin the long journey back to elite status.

