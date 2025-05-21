Spanish outlet Marca reports that Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca are exploring a sensational loan move for Ronaldo ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Wydad are seeking to boost their global profile by signing a superstar, especially with Lionel Messi set to feature for Inter Miami at the tournament

The Portuguese icon has personal and business ties to Morocco, including a hotel in Marrakech and a friendship with Badr Hari, making the rumour plausible despite its shock factor

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of pulling off one of the most astonishing moves in football history—joining African powerhouse Wydad Athletic Club. According to Spanish outlet Marca, the Moroccan side is plotting an audacious loan move for the Portuguese superstar ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo Rumoured to Join African Club Wydad AC for 2025 Club World Cup

Source: Facebook

Wydad aiming for global spotlight with CR7 coup

Wydad Casablanca, as they are widely known, have qualified for the newly expanded 32-team Club World Cup. Now, the club’s hierarchy is reportedly dreaming big—very big. The idea of signing Ronaldo, even on a short-term deal, is not merely about on-pitch impact but a statement of ambition, prestige and global relevance. With Lionel Messi set to represent Inter Miami at the tournament, Wydad are believed to be seeking a similar level of star power. The signing of Ronaldo, 40, would instantly elevate the club’s global profile, media reach, and perhaps even competitiveness in a tournament expected to attract worldwide attention.

Ronaldo’s Moroccan connection fuels speculation

While the rumour may seem outlandish at first glance, there are layers of logic underpinning it. Ronaldo has a long-standing connection to Morocco, having spent considerable time in Marrakech during the 2010s. His close friendship with Moroccan kickboxing champion Badr Hari and his investment in the Pestana CR7 Hotel in Marrakech lend a sense of familiarity and comfort with the region.

On the footballing side, the forward’s contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr is reportedly nearing its end, and Marca suggests that a short-term loan—or even an early release—cannot be ruled out. Ronaldo remains in elite physical condition and recently enjoyed another prolific campaign in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo Rumoured to Join African Club Wydad AC for 2025 Club World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Realistic move or transfer fantasy?

For now, the Wydad-Ronaldo story remains a rumour. No official comment has been made by the club or the player’s camp. Still, in the unpredictable world of modern football—where petrodollars, prestige, and player branding hold sway—stranger things have happened. Should the deal materialise, it would not only be a seismic moment for Wydad and Moroccan football but for the entire African continent. CR7 in a red Wydad shirt? It may sound like a fantasy, but this is football—and in football, dreams sometimes come true.

The Lavish Life of Cristiano Ronaldo

Briefly News previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers in history, lives a lavish lifestyle marked by extraordinary wealth and luxury.

His off-the-pitch lifestyle is a testament to his taste for elegance and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News