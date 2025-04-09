A small fire broke out at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pestana CR7 Hotel in Marrakesh, but emergency services quickly controlled the blaze, preventing widespread damage

A fire broke out at a luxury hotel owned by football icon Cristiano Ronaldo in Marrakesh, Morocco, over the weekend.

The alarming incident, which occurred on April 5, 2025, was swiftly brought under control thanks to rapid response from emergency services.

Fire Erupts at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hotel in Morocco

Incident Contained Quickly

Flames were reportedly seen rising inside the Pestana CR7 Hotel, a stylish establishment that Ronaldo launched in 2022 as part of his growing business portfolio.

Witnesses described scenes of concern, but there was no widespread panic as hotel staff quickly implemented emergency procedures.

According to Morocco World News, the fire was described as “small” and localized.

Firefighters arrived promptly and managed to contain the blaze before it could spread to other parts of the hotel.

The structure, while momentarily shaken by the incident, sustained minimal damage thanks to the prompt intervention.

All Guests Evacuated Safely

Crucially, no injuries were reported.

All guests and staff members were safely evacuated from the premises during the emergency.

Hotel management praised the efforts of both the employees and the emergency services, stating that all necessary safety protocols had been followed. Security systems within the hotel reportedly functioned as expected, and the fire was prevented from affecting guest rooms or major facilities.

The hotel has since resumed operations and is now back to functioning normally.

Pestana CR7: Ronaldo’s Expanding Empire

The Pestana CR7 Hotel in Marrakesh is part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s hospitality venture in collaboration with Pestana Hotel Group.

The brand already has properties in Lisbon, Madrid, and New York, showcasing the Portuguese superstar’s ambition beyond football. Currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has shown a keen interest in the luxury lifestyle market.

His Marrakesh venture has been praised for its blend of modern design and Moroccan cultural aesthetics, attracting both local and international guests.

What’s Next for Ronaldo?

Despite the scare, it’s business as usual for both the hotel and Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will next feature in a Saudi Pro League match on April 12, when Al-Nassr faces Al Riyadh. Fans can take comfort in knowing that the fire caused no harm and the hotel is once again welcoming guests.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of stringent safety measures, especially in high-profile establishments.

