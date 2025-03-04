Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has been unveiled as the national team coach, taking his family to the East African nation.

McCarthy and his wife Stacey have two children, while the former striker also has three daughters from his previous marriage

Local football fans praised McCarthy on social media, backing the Bafana legend to fly the South African flag and reach new heights in Kenya

South African football legend Benni McCarthy has officially begun his tenure as the Kenyan national head coach after he and his family were warmly welcomed in East Africa.

Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer has two children with his current wife Stacey and three daughters from a previous marriage.

Benni McCarthy has taken his family, including wife Stacey and two children, to Kenya after becoming the Harambee Stars head coach. Image: bennimac17.

Source: Instagram

The Kenyan job is the first national role for McCarthy after stints in the PSL with AmaZulu and Cape Town City, while he also served as an assistant at English giants Manchester United.

Kenya unveiled McCarthy as their new head coach on Instagram:

Following his unveiling as the coach of the Harambee Stars, McCarthy will focus on getting the side to the FIFA 2026 World Cup and making an impact at CHAN, which Kenya will co-host.

McCarthy will have familiar faces with him on the sidelines for Kenya after adding Vasili Manousakis, Moeneeb Josephs and Pilela Maposa to his coaching staff.

Manousakis will serve as an assistant coach, Joesephs the goalkeeping coach, and Maposa will analyse the team’s performance, while McCarthy has worked with the trio in the past.

McCarthy's Instagram profile is loaded with pictures of him and his family:

McCarthy wanted a top job

After leaving Manchester United at the end of the 2023/2024 season, McCarthy was looking for a top job and was linked with several PSL sides and head coaching roles in the MLS.

The 47-year-old hopes he can be a success as the coach of the Harambee Stars after moving his Scottish wife Stacey and their children to East Africa.

During his playing career, McCarthy played in the PSL, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and England, while retiring as Bafana’s top scorer with 31 goals.

Former Manchester United assistant coach Benni McCarthy is now the head coach of the Kenyan national team. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images and Matthew Peters/Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Fans wish Benni luck

Local football fans reacted on social media to back McCarthy for success in Kenya, saying they hoped he could be an example for fellow South African coaches.

Frans Lefoafela has a wish:

“This is what I want our country, SA to do. To give former SA players a chance to coach their country.”

Ngaka Emjay backs Benni:

“Kenya will be unstoppable. Good luck son of the soil Benni.”

Moko Pi hope for the best:

“I pray for him to win AFCON and take Kenya to the World Cup.”

Sammy Rassie is doubtful:

“He is not ready to coach the national team, but I'm excited to see how he'll grow in the role!”

Francis David J Mapholi wished Benni luck:

“They will try and be competitive under him. Good luck!”

Melusi Mtshali made a prediction:

“Benni is a winner by nature. He will do wonders for the Kenyans.”

Bonaventure Basiamisi is excited:

“Benni in the Kenyan area!!!!! Proud of this man. Halakashaaaa!!!!”

Julias Sono congratulated Benni:

“Congratulations, hope to see more South African coaches African-wide.”

Khuliso Matsea wants Benni to succeed:

“We wish you well coach Benni, on your new venture. Please represent South Africa well out there.”

Zikode Zwane is a fan:

“All the best Benni.”

