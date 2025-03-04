McCarthy disclosed he had multiple interviews with MLS clubs but chose to take on the challenge of coaching the Harambee Stars

Benni McCarthy, the former Manchester United first-team coach, recently revealed that he had multiple interviews with clubs in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Despite the allure of joining a league that features global stars like Lionel Messi, McCarthy ultimately decided to pursue a coaching opportunity in Africa.

Benni McCarthy, newly appointed head coach of Kenya's national football team, discusses his decision to choose Kenya over MLS, aiming to transform the team into a football powerhouse.

I had a couple of interviews with MLS clubs, but I see Kenya as a sleeping giant

McCarthy said.

His decision to turn down the MLS opportunity was rooted in his belief that Kenya's football potential is vast and untapped, making the challenge of managing the Harambee Stars all the more appealing.

Why Kenya?

McCarthy’s interest in coaching Kenya is driven by his belief that the country is capable of achieving more on the international stage.

During his unveiling as Kenya's head coach, McCarthy stated,

I discovered the talent that Kenya has... we can also go up there. I am here to make Kenya a football powerhouse.

He acknowledged the country’s untapped potential, expressing his excitement about the prospect of helping the team reach new heights.

McCarthy’s ultimate goal is to elevate Kenyan football on both the continental and global stage.

The Challenge Ahead

The newly appointed Harambee Stars head coach has his sights set on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Kenya set to face Gambia and Gabon in upcoming matches.

McCarthy is excited about the task ahead and has already begun working with a South African technical team to implement his vision for the national team.

A Wealth of Experience

With a successful career in South African football and a stint as a first-team coach at Manchester United, McCarthy brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

His leadership at Cape Town City and AmaZulu, where he led the latter to their best-ever league finish and a spot in the CAF Champions League, adds to his credentials as a manager who can turn a team’s fortunes around.

McCarthy's interest in coaching Kenya is driven by his belief that the country is capable of achieving more on the international stage.

The Future of Kenyan Football

McCarthy's appointment as head coach marks a new chapter for Kenyan football, one filled with promise and ambition.

With a fresh approach and a vision to propel the team to greater success, Benni McCarthy is ready to lead the Harambee Stars to new heights, making the dream of a football powerhouse in Kenya a reality.

