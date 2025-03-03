South African football legend Benni McCarthy brings a wealth of European coaching experience

McCarthy will be joined by his trusted assistant, Vasili Manousakis, who has previously worked with him at AmaZulu and Cape Town City

While many Kenyan fans are optimistic about McCarthy’s leadership, others highlight the country’s infrastructural challenges

South African football legend Benni McCarthy is set to be officially unveiled as the new head coach of the Kenyan national team today.

of leading the Harambee Stars as they aim for international success.

In a move that further strengthens Kenya's coaching setup, McCarthy will be joined by Vasili Manousakis, his trusted assistant from previous roles.

Source: Facebook

His appointment marks a significant step for Kenyan football, bringing in a coach with European experience and a proven track record.

A New Chapter for Benni McCarthy

McCarthy has been making waves in the coaching world since transitioning from his illustrious playing career.

Most recently, he served as a first-team coach at Manchester United, where he was credited with improving the club’s attacking play, particularly working with Marcus Rashford.

Before that, he had successful stints as head coach at Cape Town City and AmaZulu in South Africa. Now, he faces a fresh challenge in East Africa, where he will be tasked with revitalizing Kenya’s national team and improving their standing on the international stage.

Reunion with Vasili Manousakis

Manousakis recently parted ways with Cape Town Spurs, clearing the way for him to rejoin McCarthy in Kenya.

Their partnership has proven effective in the past, and Kenyan fans will hope their experience together will bring positive results.

What This Means for Kenyan Football

McCarthy’s appointment signals Kenya’s ambition to grow as a footballing nation. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level brings credibility and tactical expertise to the Harambee Stars.

With the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup qualifiers ahead, McCarthy’s leadership could be the boost Kenyan football needs.

Official Unveiling Today

McCarthy’s official unveiling as Kenya’s new head coach is set for today, with fans and analysts eagerly awaiting details of his vision for the national team.

His arrival is expected to inject fresh energy into the squad and inspire the next generation of Kenyan footballers.

Fans Divided on McCarthy's Appointment Samidoh:

Kenya we lack facilities,,,, even if we bring Pep Guardiola here he will not deliver,,, we need to invest in facilities for success.

Classic:

No Kenyan coach who can do that work?"

Tsui is Brown:

It's not about the ethnicity of the person in the job description. It's about competence, and delivering the exuberant results. The same analogy. It's not the lack of employment in Kenya. However, employability among the cohorts.

Euzy:

What we want is a competitive national team, ata England wako na Tuchel."

Fred Arocho:

Engin Firat was always outside the country when the league was on therefore he couldn't monitor players. But I believe Benni McCarthy will live in Kenya. You have to be in the kitchen to cook."

Janet Kimani, Sports Journalist:

I will just have to keep the faith and trust that they have a plan and budget for Benni McCarthy, because not paying coaches is frustrating. As Team Kenya, we poached him, and while we agree that he's expensive, we've also seen the great work he's done before. I hope they have a plan in place to compensate him.

McCarthy has been making waves in the coaching world since transitioning from his illustrious playing career.Image Credit/Manchester United.

Source: Facebook

McCarthy’s Appointment Brings New Hope for Harambee Stars

Briefly News previously reported that after months of speculation, Benni McCarthy is set to take charge of Kenya's national football team, the Harambee Stars.

Known for his tactical discipline, McCarthy's first major task will be guiding the team through the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

