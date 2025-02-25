Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is edging close to a new job after reportedly flying to East Africa to seal the deal for the Kenyan national team

McCarthy has been linked to the Harambee Stars after leaving Manchester United as their assistant coach at the end of the 2025/2025 season

Fans across Mzansi and Kenya welcomed McCarthy and reacted on social media to back Kenya’s decision to hire the Bafana legend

Former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy has reportedly landed in Kenya to become the new head coach of their national team.

The Mzansi football legend has been linked with the job since leaving Manchester United at the end of the 2024/2025 season, where he served as an assistant coach.

Benni McCarthy is expected to hire Moeneeb Josephs as part of his technical team when he becomes the new head coach of the Kenyan national team.

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of his potential appointment, McCarthy has named Vasili Manousakis, who he worked with at AmaZulu, as his new assistant and Moeneeb Josephs as his goalkeeper coach.

Benni McCarthy arrives in Kenya

McCarthy edges closer to the Kenyan national team, according to the tweet below:

During his coaching career, McCarthy enjoyed relative success in the PSL with Cape Town City and AmaZulu, while he won the FA Cup at Manchester United.

Before joining United, McCarthy was linked with Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and was reportedly close to becoming their head coach.

After his dismissal at United, McCarthy was also linked with several PSL sides before he was approached by the Harambee Stars.

Manousakis wished McCarthy a happy birthday on his Instagram account:

McCarthy picks familiar faces in his technical team

With the selection of Manousakis and Joesephs, McCarthy has chosen to select familiar faces to join the Kenyan side after he spent time with both during his career.

Josephs was a former Bafana teammate whole the former goalkeeper was also part of the staff at AmaZulu alongside assistant coach Manousakis.

McCarthy’s first job at Kenya will be to guide the side to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and he will face Gambia in March 2025, five points off the top of their qualification group with six games left.

Benni McCarthy and Vasili Manousakis have a history together after working at PSL side AmaZulu FC.

Source: Instagram

Fans back Kenya’s interest in McCarthy

Fans across Mzansi and Kenya backed McCarthy to be a success for the Kenyan national team, while some had doubts over his appointment.

Rishadi Shedu made a suggestion:

“My opinion is that Arnold Origi should be the GK trainer. He knows our history and he has international experience as a goalkeeper.”

Sendi Moses does not back the move:

“Kenyans don't be blindfolded by his name and Manchester CV. He is still an amateur coach to handle a national team.”

Reuben Suchi wants a small change:

“Good one, but for an assistant coach it should be a local coach.”

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins backs McCarthy:

“Congratulations Benni McCarthy.”

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins hope for the best:

“We are happy for him and wish him the best.”

Van Ole Lelei asked a question:

“FIFA will ban Kenya when we fail to pay him; what about his salary?”

Eric Nyamwaka is not impressed with McCarthy:

“Anything related to Old Trafford is a disaster for me.”

Conrad Magutu says Manousakis has a history with Benni:

“Benni McCarthy has decided to stick with Vasili as his assistant. He was an assistant to Benni at Cape Town City.”

Ondieki Nyagosia is a fan:

“Benni McCarthy my football idol when I was a teen. I know he will deliver; plus the addition of Josephs who has been Bafana Bafana No. 1 for long.”

Stephen Rodriguez is happy:

“It seems he's more serious.”

Benni McCarthy wishes his wife a happy birthday

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy impressed local fans by sending a heartfelt message to his wife Stacey on Monday, 24 February 2025.

McCarthy, who is close to becoming the new head coach of the Kenyan national side, wished his loving wife a happy birthday, much to the delight of local fans.

