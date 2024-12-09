Ex-Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy has named the Premier Soccer League he was close to coaching while he was still in the South African league

The UEFA Champions League winner with FC Porto also denied reports claiming he held formal talks with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Cape Town City head coach is currently unemployed since his contract was not renewed by Manchester United last summer

South African football legend Benni McCarthy has come out to name the Soweto-based club he was close to joining before leaving the Premier Soccer League for England.

The former Cape Town City manager has been unemployed since leaving his role as assistant manager at Manchester United.

He spent two seasons with the English Premier League giants, but his contract was not renewed at the end of last season.

South African coach Benni McCarthy names the Premier Soccer League he was close to joining earlier in his coaching career. Photo: Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

McCarthy names PSL side he was close to joining

In a recent interview as per the South African, McCarthy claimed that he was close to being appointed Orlando Pirates coach before the Bucs later hired Swedish coach Kjell Jonevret.

The former Bafana Bafana striker confirmed he held talks with the Soweto Giants boss, Dr Irvin Khoza, and the deal was almost done.

"There was a chance [to coach Pirates] once upon a time before Jose Riveiro came to the Sea Robbers. I think it was the Swedish coach, Kjell Jonevret," the former AmaZulu FC said.

"I spoke with the chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza. It was nearly a done deal; it was me going back to manage Orlando Pirates.

"But I think the Chairman, at the last minute, settled to go for someone with more experience because, like I said, I didn't have much managerial experience [at that time]."

McCarthy believes he could have done a fantastic job at Pirates during that period as they had top players in the squad. He denied ever having a formal talk with either Mamelodi Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs.

"I think I would have done an excellent job because of the players Pirates had at the time," the former Manchester United assistant manager added.

"Not even Sundowns could have come close. Unfortunately, that was the closest I came to managing Pirates after that; it was just always rumours."

McCarthy speaks on missing out on Kaizer Chiefs job

