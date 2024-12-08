McCarthy Opens Up on Missing Out on Orlando Pirates’ Coaching Job
South African manager Benni McCarthy has opened up on missing out on coaching Orlando Pirates when the opportunity came a few seasons ago.
“I played there at Pirates. Before coach Jose Riveiro came. There was an opportunity, you know, I was doing exceptionally well with probably one of the least (expected) teams that people expect for you to do what you do, AmaZulu
"There would have been a possibility to go there, [it] didn't happen. Why not? Because exactly, that's just a trend."
Source: Briefly News
