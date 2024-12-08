Bafana Bafana Legend Explains Why He Didn’t Get Kaizer Chiefs Job Ahead of Nabi
Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has explained why he was snubbed for the Kaizer Chiefs coaching job before Nasreddine Nabi got the job.
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
“I just feel that with us never getting an opportunity to mix among the best coaches in the world, you're never gonna know if there is a Pep Guardiola in one African coach because we never get the opportunity,” McCarthy said in an interview on 947's MSW.
“I don't feel like it's me [who doesn't want to coach big teams], because if it was, I'm gonna give you a silly example. After coach Gavin Hunt left Kaizer Chiefs, there was a possibility that I could have got the job, but I never did.
“Just before coach Nabi, there was an opportunity, there were cries from everybody, but I never got, for whatever reason, never [got a call].
“You get to a stage where… Yeah, I'm from South Africa, I love our football, but it's probably not gonna happen for you managing there unless it is your Richards Bay coming, your AmaZulu, your Cape Town City..”
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.