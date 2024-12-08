Nabi Distanced Himself From Mourinho Comparison After Kaizer Chiefs’ Loss to Polokwane
Tunisian manager Nasreddine Nabi has distance himself from being compared with former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho after Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League.
“Maybe sometimes the player is not in [performing in the game] …this is football, it’s not every time that you change, and you change all. I’m not Mourinho; I’m Nabi.”
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.