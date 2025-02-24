Benni McCarthy shared a loving birthday message for his wife, Stacey, on Instagram

The McCarthys have been married for several years, with Benni often expressing his deep affection for his wife

Rumours suggest that Benni McCarthy could soon be announced as the new head coach of the Kenyan national football team

Benni McCarthy, the renowned South African football legend, recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for his wife, Stacey McCarthy.

McCarthy is tipped to take over as Kenya's men's national team head coach following his release from Manchester United.

The couple has been married for several years, and their enduring love and support for each other are evident in their public displays of affection.Image Credit/Benni McCarthy.

Source: UGC

Beneath a beautiful picture of Stacey, Benni wrote,

Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, hope you have the most special day, love you always ..

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A Love That Endures

The couple has been married for several years, and their enduring love and support for each other are evident in their public displays of affection.

Benni often expresses how important family is to him, and this touching tribute to Stacey adds to their collection of shared moments.

Benni McCarthy's New Career Chapter?

In other news, Benni McCarthy is set to make waves in the football world again, with rumors swirling that he could soon be of the Kenyan national football team.

His vast experience and leadership qualities make him a strong contender for the position, and many fans are eager to see what he brings to the role.

Benni McCarthy's Bold Move to Lead Kenya

As reported by Idiski Times, Benni McCarthy is set to arrive in Kenya on Wednesday to conclude negotiations for what could be a pivotal move in his coaching career.

The Bafana Bafana legend, who has previously made his mark as both a player and a coach, is in advanced talks to become the new head coach of Kenya's national football team.

Former Manchester United strikers coach is reportedly on his way to Kenya to coach the Harambee Stars.Image Credit/Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

A High-Profile Appointment for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

This move represents a bold and significant step for McCarthy, especially given the challenging yet promising opportunity that lies ahead.

Kenya, alongside neighbors Uganda, will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), an event that will draw global attention to the region.

McCarthy’s appointment would see him lead the Harambee Stars into this major tournament, where expectations will be high as the team seeks to showcase its talent on home soil.

McCarthy's Growing Ambition in Football Management

The decision to take on this role is one that reflects McCarthy's growing ambition in football management.

Despite limited experience in coaching top international teams, his success with various club sides has positioned him as an exciting, albeit unconventional, choice for the Kenyan football federation.

His leadership skills, coupled with his extensive playing experience at the highest levels, make him an intriguing candidate to help elevate Kenyan football to new heights.

Setting the Stage for Kenya’s Footballing Future

While the full details of the contract are yet to be disclosed, McCarthy’s arrival signals an eagerness to make a lasting impact, not only in preparing the team for AFCON 2027 but also in establishing a long-term, sustainable footballing philosophy for Kenya.

With high hopes placed on him, McCarthy’s next steps could be monumental in shaping the future of Kenyan football.

Benni McCarthy Set to Take Over as Kenya’s National Team Coach

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is close to being appointed as the new head coach of the Kenya men's national football team, following his departure from Manchester United months ago.

Source: Briefly News