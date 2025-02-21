Actor Aaron Pierre's appearance at a red carpert event sparked a buzz when he appeared with a clean-shaved face

The man was interviewed by People magazine, and his clip was shared on TikTok, leaving fans wondering if the signature beard was gone for good

Social media users couldn't stop talking about the actor's new look, with many women praising his good looks while others wanted the beard back

Actor Aaron Pierre had social media users debating his new look after showing up with a clean shaved face.

Source: Instagram

Aaron Pierre, the British-born actor known for his roles in films like The Underground Railroad and The Lion King, has captured the hearts of audiences with his captivating performances and undeniable charm. Aaron's portrayal of the challenging character of the Bounty Hunter in the Underground Railroad solidified him as a rising star in Hollywood. His good looks, paired with his depth as an actor, have made him a favourite among fans.

Recently, the actor made waves at a red carpert event, where he was captured in a clip by People's Magazine under their TikTok handle @people, sparking a lot of debate online.

Aaron proves he is a grandmother's boy

Speaking with the People Magazine journalist while rocking a clean, shared face with no beard, the actor spoke fondly about his roots and his close relationship with his grandmother.

He revealed that he had gotten back to the UK from Jamaica and shared a heartfelt moment, mentioning that he'd be bringing her something special from California. The man made it clear that family and tradition held a special place in his life.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens comment on the actors' new look

The clip went viral, reaching 1.2M views from 95K likes, and almost 1.8K comments from social media users flooded the comment section, sharing divided thoughts about his new, clean-shaved face. Many acknowledged that the Lion King star looked good with and without a beard, and others shared they preferred him with facial hair.

Some joked that they would be willing to learn Jamaican cuisine just to cook for him, expressing a desire to win his favour with culinary skills. Whether it's his dedication to his family and his roots or his undeniable charm, the actor is one of those who captivates the audience on and off screen.

Actor Aaron Pierre shared how fond je is of his grandmother.

Source: Instagram

User @Queenvee341 said:

"He’s the complete package!"

User @blackbeautyejm shared:

"Jamaicans let's gather here and show Aaron Pierre some love."

User @TJM commented:

"The perfect man does exist 🤤."

User @Olive 🇦🇬🇬🇾💕 said:

"Aaron put the facial hair back 😩."

User @wonders08 added:

"This guy is a husband material🥰🥰. He needs to get married."

User @Carlie26 shared:

"So fresh😂😂."

