“A Red Carpet Viewing”: Woman’s Dramatic Funeral Entrance Stumps Internet

A woman from New Jersey, USA, went to her friend's funeral dressed in one of his creations and modelled to his golden casket

The deceased man was a fashion designer who planned a three-day celebration before his death

Many social media users were confused and thought the event was a fashion show and not a funeral

A woman did a final runway walk at her deceased friend's funeral. Images: @mrs_am_erica

While the death of a loved one usually sees people wiping away tears during their time of grief, sometimes it can be a call for celebration.

An American model stunned the internet when she entered her late friend's viewing dressed to the nines, making people wonder if she attended the right event.

Woman struts her stuff at funeral

A 2023 resurfaced video posted on a meme page's Instagram account showed a New Jersey woman, Erica Carrington, doing a final runway walk at her friend and fashion designer Vernest Moore's funeral, who was resting in an open golden casket. It is not known how the man died.

While speaking to the American entertainment publication TMZ, Erica revealed to two journalists that the viral video was the first evening of a three-day celebration.

"It was a red carpet viewing. The other two were traditional because they were held in churches."

Erica, who wore one of the late designer's garments at the viewing, also shared that Vernest had discussed and planned the three-day celebration with a friend he grew up with. So, it came as no surprise to the attendees.

The model took to her Instagram account to give people a look at one of the late fashion designer's pieces. Image: @mrs_am_erica

Funeral entrance has internet talking

The resurfaced video garnered several comments from curious social media users, who had no idea that the woman's actions were intentional. Other app users put two and two together and shared their assumptions of the deceased man being linked to the fashion industry.

@lostoofitt said to the public:

"That's a fashion funeral."

A surprised @isaiahcoach shared:

"Out of all the things I was guessing, a funeral was not one of them. She came to give them life, and did!"

@kushagra_ar0ra comically stated:

"Putting the 'serve' in service."

@safecampdee told the online community:

"He was an icon in the fashion industry. His last wish was to have his favourite models show his favourite pieces at his funeral."

A humoured @denikadenee_ added in the comments:

"The one man clapping has me rolling."

@briana.marie424 noted to the public:

"This is how I want my friends to say goodbye to me at my funeral."

