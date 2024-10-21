Adulting stars Thembinkosi Mthembu, BU Mthembu, Thabiso Isaac Rammusi, and Nhlanhla Kunene went viral on social media for their dancing skills

The now-viral video shows the cast attempting the Zulu traditional dance, with Nhlanhla Kunene walking beside them

Fans reacted with mixed emotions, praising their moves and speculating about Adulting Season 3, with many focusing on Tsikitsiki's shy demeanour

A video of Adulting stars Thembinkosi Mthembu, BU Mthembu, Thabiso Isaac Rammusi, and Nhlanhla Kunene dancing has gone viral on social media. Fans can't get enough of their favourites' dancing skills.

‘Adulting’ stars showed off their impressive dance skills in a viral video. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Adulting actors dance in viral video

The cast of the popular Showmax show Adulting showed their playful side. The actors were captured attempting the Zulu traditional dance.

The now-viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, shows Thabiso Isaac Rammusi, who plays Mpho, Thembinkosi Mthembu, who plays Bonga, BU Mthembu, who portrays Vuyani and Nhlanhla dancing while Kunene who plays Eric (Tsikitsiki) walked beside them. He captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Thembinkosi Mthembu and his friends."

Fans react to Adulting stars dancing

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the viral video. Many praised them for their dance moves, while others speculated they were on set for Adulting Season 3. Others could not get their eyes off Tsikitsiki, who was also in the video.

@nokie555 said:

"They better be working on Adulting Season 3."

@Tebogo16_09 commented:

"Tsikitsiki did absolutely nothing but he still got all my attention, what a man!! 🥺🥺"

@Akani2008 wrote:

"It appears he can dance too apart from being a good actor 💪👌"

@beekay_rsa added:

"You can definitely see who’s not Zulu🤣🤣🤣😭"

@PhoriMathata said:

"Tsiki is shy even in real life😂"

@ZandileThys1734 wrote:

"Tsikitsiki is so shy 😂"

@karaboo_peggy added:

"Tsikitsiki is so hot."

@KamogeloECYT said:

"This is the cast of ADULTING proly working on season 3."

@BuhleMvusi wrote:

"I’m a tsikitsiki girlie ❤️😍"

Skeem Saam experiences significant drop in viewership

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's popular educational soapie Skeem Saam reportedly experienced a significant dip in viewers in September compared to the previous month.

Skeem Saam reportedly faced a major drop in their viewers for September 2024 compared to August 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News