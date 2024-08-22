Berita's performance recently sparked hilarious reactions from fans, with many criticising her stage presence and suggesting she needs improvement

The Afro-soul singer has been in the spotlight due to her messy divorce from ex-husband Nota Baloyi, with some joking that she still needs him to boost her career

Social media users commented on her performance, hairstyle, and career struggles, with some offering advice and others making light of her situation

A video of singer Berita performing on stage has received hilarious reactions from South Africans on social media. Many said the star needs to do better.

Fans have responded to singer Berita's latest video. Image: @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

Berita's performance gets SA talking

Berita has been in the limelight a lot lately, thanks to her ex-husband Nota Baloyi's rants on social media. The couple have been going back and forth after their messy divorce.

A video of the Afro-soul singer on stage recently caught Mzansi's eye. The clip shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @NalaThokozane showed the singer performing one of her hit songs. The video's caption read:

"Berita's struggling music career continues. Give it to her for perseverance 🙌🎉🌺🌺🔥🔥🔥"

SA responds to Berita's performance

The star's stage presence failed to impress social media users. Many made jokes about how she still needs Nota Baloyi to boost her career.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Even Kwesta stopped getting Gigs when Nota left him. My Goat is the way."

@MakiMarish commented:

"I am watching her right now in JJ Tabane's show, she is not a bad singer."

@visse_ss added:

"The career is not careering without the goat 🐐🤣😂"

@Gats_Jr commented:

"She must go look for a job ayeke lento."

@NkosazanaFather wrote:

"I know a great Artist manager who could get her to stages she didn't know she could set foot on."

@PhumzDN said:

"She needs to change her hairstyle."

Nota Baloyi accuses ex-wife Berita of marrying him for citizenship

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that it seems that Nota Baloyi's war with Berita is far from over after the controversial music executive dropped some damning allegations about his now ex-wife.

Just over a month since finalising their divorce, Nota Baloyi has been, for the most part, quiet about his marriage to Berita and kept the negative comments to himself.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News