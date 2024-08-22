Buhle Samuels' latest photo left social media users mesmerised, showcasing her undeniable beauty and elegance

The former Muvhango star received widespread praise on X, with many agreeing that she remains one of South Africa's hottest celebrities

Fans couldn't get enough of her captivating look, with some even calling her perfection from head to toe

Buhle Samuels is still that girl! The actress and media personality's latest picture left social media users salivating. Many agreed that the former Muvhango star is definitely among the country's hottest female celebrities.

Buhle Samuels showed off her curves in her latest post. Image: @buhlesamuesls

Source: Instagram

Buhle Samuels's hot picture leaves SA drooling

We have to admit that Buhle Samuels is a 10 out of 10. The star has been at the top of her game in the industry for a while. Anyone who follows Buhle Samuels knows she always steps out looking elegant.

The actress recently turned heads when she shared a picture rocking a daring outfit. The snap was reposted on X by the popular page MDN News alongside the caption:

"Buhle Samuels flaunting her beauty in her stunning new photo."

Mzansi can't get enough of Buhle Samuels' beauty

Social media users praised the star for her looks. Many said she has never dropped the ball since entering the industry a few years ago.

@B__master said:

"Jealous down, this mama is hot 🔥🔥"

@bad_option88 commented:

"Yeah she's really hot."

@sphiwejn1st wrote:

"The shots are truly captivating, and her elegant style doesn't go unnoticed."

@Thulani38664304 added:

"Hello Cutie Cutie 'aka' Matsidiso, where were you at Buhle Samuels ❤️❤️❤️💯"

@Roy624544825158 wrote:

"I could never blame a man who cheats on his girl with Buhle Samuels, this girl is perfection from head to toe."

