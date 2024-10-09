‘Skeem Saam’ Experiences Significant Drop in Viewership, Fans Blame Storyline: “Bring Lehasa Back”
- Skeem Saam viewership dropped by 440,000 in September 2024 compared to August's 4.3 million viewers
- Fans on social media blamed the decline on the show's current storyline, finding it hard to follow and lacking popular characters like Lehasa
- Many viewers expressed frustration and vowed to stop watching until the storyline improves
Mzansi's popular educational soapie Skeem Saam reportedly experienced a significant dip in viewers in September compared to the previous month.
Skeem Saam numbers drop significantly
Skeem Saam reportedly faced a major drop in their viewers for September 2024 compared to August 2024.
According to entertainment commentator Jabulani Mcdonald, the show lost 440 thousand viewers in September. The post also revealed that Skeem Saam had 4.3 million viewers in August 2024. The post read:
"Skeem Saam saw a significant drop in viewership in September 2024, losing over 440k viewers compared to August’s 4.3 million. Despite the decline, it remains the third most-watched show on SABC 1."
Fans react to Skeem Saam losing viewers
Social media users blamed the significant drop in viewers on the current storyline. Many noted that they stopped watching because the story was hard to follow and have vowed to boycott the show until changes are made.
@itu_nadia said:
"People want Lehasa not Nkosi and Rathoka."
@LaronaN_ commented:
"1. Taking Lehasa to jail 2. Where is smaki. 3. What’s khwezi still doing on skeem saam? 4. The security company owner? Useless. They’ll see another drop this month."
@athie_mbadu added:
"We’re tired of seeing Khwezi and Nkosi. We also want Lehasa back."
@MongikaziJ wrote:Smaki?Boh added:
"I'm included kulowo 440k story line especially Lehasa now we are subjected to MaNtuli abusing Lizzy njalo."
Khwezioco____said:
"Stopped watching in August. Will wait till they get a good storyline again."
@MeSkeem Samae:
"It is the most educational show in the land, but they drag the storyline to the point of annoying viewers."
