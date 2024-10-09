Skeem Saam viewership dropped by 440,000 in September 2024 compared to August's 4.3 million viewers

Fans on social media blamed the decline on the show's current storyline, finding it hard to follow and lacking popular characters like Lehasa

Many viewers expressed frustration and vowed to stop watching until the storyline improves

Mzansi's popular educational soapie Skeem Saam reportedly experienced a significant dip in viewers in September compared to the previous month.

‘Skeem Saam’ experienced a major drop in its viewership. Image: @skeemsaam13

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam numbers drop significantly

Skeem Saam reportedly faced a major drop in their viewers for September 2024 compared to August 2024.

According to entertainment commentator Jabulani Mcdonald, the show lost 440 thousand viewers in September. The post also revealed that Skeem Saam had 4.3 million viewers in August 2024. The post read:

"Skeem Saam saw a significant drop in viewership in September 2024, losing over 440k viewers compared to August’s 4.3 million. Despite the decline, it remains the third most-watched show on SABC 1."

Fans react to Skeem Saam losing viewers

Social media users blamed the significant drop in viewers on the current storyline. Many noted that they stopped watching because the story was hard to follow and have vowed to boycott the show until changes are made.

@itu_nadia said:

"People want Lehasa not Nkosi and Rathoka."

@LaronaN_ commented:

"1. Taking Lehasa to jail 2. Where is smaki. 3. What’s khwezi still doing on skeem saam? 4. The security company owner? Useless. They’ll see another drop this month."

@athie_mbadu added:

"We’re tired of seeing Khwezi and Nkosi. We also want Lehasa back."

@MongikaziJ wrote:Smaki?Boh added:

"I'm included kulowo 440k story line especially Lehasa now we are subjected to MaNtuli abusing Lizzy njalo."

Khwezioco____said:

"Stopped watching in August. Will wait till they get a good storyline again."

@MeSkeem Samae:

"It is the most educational show in the land, but they drag the storyline to the point of annoying viewers."

SA shows Cedric Fourie's mother love after cute picture

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that actor Cedric Anthony Fourie and his mother looked like the perfect mother and son pair in a recent photo.

Netizens were amazed by the Skeem Saam actor and his mother after they posed together for a cute picture. People were enthused by how much they looked alike. Fans are convinced that she is the source of his good looks, despite not seeing his father in the mix.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News