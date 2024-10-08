Mzansi social media users reacted to a picture of Skeem Saam actor Cedric Fourie and his mother

Netizens gushed over his mother, saying they look so much alike and that she is the source of his good looks

It is not clear where the two were, however, it seems as though they attended an event because their outfits were coordinating

Cedric Fourie and his mother stunned in a recent photoshoot. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Actor Cedric Anthony Fourie and his mother looked like the perfect mother and son pair in a recent photo.

Mzansi gushes over Cedric and his mother

Netizens were amazed by the Skeem Saam actor and his mother after they posed together for a cute picture. People were enthused by how much they looked alike. Fans are convinced that she is the source of his good looks, despite not seeing his father in the mix.

Not much was shared about where they were; however, judging by the background and their coordinating outfits, it was likely a gathering.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

X (Twitter) user @__T_touch wrote, "Lehasa and his mother. 🔥"

Mzansi reacts to the picture of Cedric and his mother

Reacting to the picture, fans said he and his mother are twins, whereas others said his looks come from his mother. This is what everyone had to say:

@_Lolo_Pat

"They look amazing 🔥"

@shiluvankuna

"They look cute."

@DMN4ever

"This is such a nice picture."

@Ms_Logical

"They look alike."

@MirandaevaM

"They're both so beautiful 😍"

@KitchenPlug_

"So this is where his beauty comes from?"

@Tebogo16_09

"His looks make sense, she's beautiful 😊"

@Malome_TT

"Mama must be going through a lot with Lehasa ko tronkong."

@Dadzie_Daily

"He look just like his mum."

@PatrickkNedu

"Awwwuh. Cute family. They look good."

@Nthabeemaringa

"Gawd, she looks beautiful. I see where he gets it from."

Lehasa's saucy picture has fans buzzing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie, AKA Lehasa, recently shared a jaw-dropping picture of himself at a beach.

The controversial blogger and troublesome gossipmonger Musa Khawula reshared the picture of Cedric on Twitter. Many netizens then questioned the Skeem Saam actor's saucy picture showing off his toned body.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News