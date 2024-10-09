A local hun left the online community amazed after sharing pictures of her cute baby that she shares with her Pakistan boyfriend

The baby's resemblance to his mom got many Mzansi peeps suspecting the hun was joking about the dad's natonality

Social media users took to the comment section to share how cute the baby was and to compliment the mom

A babe shows off her cute baby fathered by a Pakistani man. Image: @phindu_surprise1

Source: TikTok

A young mom shared a video of her gorgeous self and her adorable baby boy, whose father is from Pakistan, under the TikTok viral challenge, which shows how things turned after giving a person a chance.

After sharing the clip under the user handle @phindu_surprise1, the hun's clip received 312K views, 8.7K likes, and over 700 comments.

The mother shows off her bundle of joy

The video starts with the mom recording herself before it jumps to show the cute baby's video clip, smiling and laughing at home on different days.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi comments on the lady's strong genes

The video attracted many comments from people who were amazed by how the baby resembled the mom with little trace of the dad's genes. Others congratulated her and gave the little one cute compliments, while some asked if she wasn't joking about the dad's nationality.

User @Thirty3🌼commented:

"His genes were absent on the day 🤭."

User @Litha Mabija-Graham said:

"You've got strong genes."

User @Twaheer.47 🇹🇿 joked:

"He's already lied to you 😂😂 he's South African 😂😂.""

User @Sbara added:

"I think God is happy that all his children are mixing & loving one another, building families together, crossing seas to find each other. Hallelujah, siyakubongela sisi🥰."

User @Üm Fãdêd Bèllã Íß

"I don't know why I people say she is lying , but , I have a baby with bangla she doesn't look like Bangla, especially hair, but, it's not my fault babies are not same."

User @ADAEZE noted:

"Hope you have visited his country with the baby; congrats thou."

