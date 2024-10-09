“Your Genes Are Strong”: Woman Shows Off Adorable Bundle of Joy After Giving Pakistan Guy a Chance
- A local hun left the online community amazed after sharing pictures of her cute baby that she shares with her Pakistan boyfriend
- The baby's resemblance to his mom got many Mzansi peeps suspecting the hun was joking about the dad's natonality
- Social media users took to the comment section to share how cute the baby was and to compliment the mom
A young mom shared a video of her gorgeous self and her adorable baby boy, whose father is from Pakistan, under the TikTok viral challenge, which shows how things turned after giving a person a chance.
After sharing the clip under the user handle @phindu_surprise1, the hun's clip received 312K views, 8.7K likes, and over 700 comments.
The mother shows off her bundle of joy
The video starts with the mom recording herself before it jumps to show the cute baby's video clip, smiling and laughing at home on different days.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi comments on the lady's strong genes
The video attracted many comments from people who were amazed by how the baby resembled the mom with little trace of the dad's genes. Others congratulated her and gave the little one cute compliments, while some asked if she wasn't joking about the dad's nationality.
User @Thirty3🌼commented:
"His genes were absent on the day 🤭."
User @Litha Mabija-Graham said:
"You've got strong genes."
User @Twaheer.47 🇹🇿 joked:
"He's already lied to you 😂😂 he's South African 😂😂.""
User @Sbara added:
"I think God is happy that all his children are mixing & loving one another, building families together, crossing seas to find each other. Hallelujah, siyakubongela sisi🥰."
User @Üm Fãdêd Bèllã Íß
"I don't know why I people say she is lying , but , I have a baby with bangla she doesn't look like Bangla, especially hair, but, it's not my fault babies are not same."
User @ADAEZE noted:
"Hope you have visited his country with the baby; congrats thou."
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za