A woman with a white streak in her hair shared that her newborn daughter also had a unique feature

The Nigerian TV personality wrote in her post's caption while introducing her daughter to the world, that she gave birth to her twin

Social media users in the comment section sent congratulatory messages and well-wished to the mom

A woman with a white streak in her hair showed her newborn had the same trait. Images: @elmagodwin

Expecting parents often wonder which features their child will inherit, imagining a blend of both their appearances. For one mother, it was as clear as day her daughter was a reflection of her, with both sharing the same striking white streak in their hair.

Truly, her mother's daughter

Nigerian TV personality Elma Godwin took to her Instagram account (@elmagodwin) to share the news of the birth of her daughter, Aninoritse Bridget-Chimereya Ludart.

The bundle of joy looked exactly like her mother, donning a white streak of hair in the middle of her head.

Elma wrote in her caption:

"I gave birth to my twin.

"We are so overjoyed and grateful to God."

Take a look at the picture below:

Internet falls in love with the adorableness

Thousands of social media users headed to Elma's comment section to congratulate her and send their well-wishes. Others commented that the adorable baby had the same traits as her mother.

@reeyam__abdallah spoke about the resemblance:

"God is so detailed. He literally said, 'Copy and paste.' Love it."

@offical_zinny said to Elma:

"Wow, you gave birth to yourself. Congrats, Queen. Welcome to the world, champ."

@dabotalawson sent their well-wishes:

"Congratulations, hun. One the cutest photos I’ve seen recently. God bless you and your bundle of joy."

@lordwow_voicecoach wrote in the comment section:

"She came with a smile, too! Lovely!"

@fomajoe agreed with Elma's caption, writing:

"Yes! You’re literally twins! I love the silver streaks in both of your hair. So adorable! Congratulations."

@eshells03, who could relate, laughed and stated:

"I’ve got exactly the same birthmark."

