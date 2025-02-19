South Africans felt incredibly proud online after the French football club Strasbourg filmed its players dancing to Mnike

The song was a smash hit the year it was released with people as famous as Rihanna talking about how much they liked it

Mzansi was filled with national pride and unity within the comment section with many surprised at how global the country's music is

The French club Strasbourg had its players dancing to Mnike, and Mzansi was all for it. Image: Flashpop/ Getty Images, RCSA

Source: TikTok

South Africans know how to make a song to light up a party. A bunch of soccer players from the French football club Strasbourg experienced one of the country's smash hits, Mnike, in a locker room with such fun and joy in their eyes.

Mzansi goes global

South Africans were smug in the comments, pointing out how talented their citizens can be. Over the years, many South African musicians have found success abroad. The clip was posted by the Strasbourg TikTok account where thousands of followers enjoyed the video. Multiple players are seen dancing on a table.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A socially active football club

The Strasbourg account documents the lives of the players in fun detail. Fans of the team can scroll through tons of videos of the players' lives within the club, all their silly antics and what it's like being part of such a team. Highlights of the players on the field and their training build a closer bond between the fans and the club.

Vibey music for the masses

Tyla has become one of the country's hottest musical exports with people all over the world singing along and dancing to her tunes. Some European countries hold music festivals based around African music festivals such as Afronation which plays all types of music on the continent.

South Africans know how to have a good time and has been exporting fun music for years. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi was filled with a sense of pride after the video made its rounds on TikTok.

Read the comments below:

@thediabolicalpuppy said:

"You don't even have to check the score just wait for the admin to post the celebrations😌... It's official South Africans now support Strasbourg and West Ham United respectively 🤝"

@simphiwetuku mentioned:

"SA where you at 🇿🇦"

@Ramaphosa commented:

"My fellow south Africans niyabona bayasithanda kanjani 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@Njobe posted:

"Guys South Africa 🇿🇦 is represent all over the globe 🌎 thank you to Amapiano Artists from South Africa 🇿🇦"

@Spokesmashiyane shared:

"South Africa to the world 🙌🏽😎🇿🇦🔥"

@Top.Editzz7 said:

"We got RCSA vibing to haike before GTA 6 😭 We even forgot about this song😭"

@TshilidziMagada mentioned:

"You should come to South Africa during pre season 🇿🇦😅"

More music stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that Nasty C's fans are in for a treat as the multi-award-winning rapper made an exciting announcement about the next place he will be performing.

previously reported that Nasty C's fans are in for a treat as the multi-award-winning rapper made an exciting announcement about the next place he will be performing. Shekhinah couldn't hide how impressed she was after watching an old video of a young Tyla singing her song.

Many netizens were stunned to learn that two giant rappers in the SA hip-hop industry, Emtee and Big Zulu, have buried the hatchet and are now working together on an upcoming collaboration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News