Heavy K Teases New Songs in Trending Video, Mzansi Music Lovers Excited: “Myekeleni Apheke”
- Heavy K is back in the studio and recently teased new music, exciting his fans
- The Drumboss hitmaker, known for delivering bangers and working with international stars like Busta Rhymes, shared a snippet on X, hinting at a 2025 release
- Fans eagerly reacted, urging him to drop the music soon and suggesting collaborations with Ami Faku and Sir Trill
Heavy K is busy cooking up a storm in the studio. The popular musician recently shared a snippet of what he has been working on with his fans.
Heavy K to release new music soon
Heavy K has been delivering bangers for years, and he recently announced that new music is on the way. Undoubtedly one of the biggest musicians in Mzansi, Heavy K, who has been rubbing shoulders with international stars including Busta Rhymes, shared what he has been working on.
Taking to his X page, the Drumboss hitmaker, who has previously been praised for releasing the song of the year, shared a video and captioned it:
"Back in studio!!! 2025.🐐🔥🤟🏽"
Fans react to Heavy K's video
Social media users can't wait for their favourite artist to release the music he has been working on. Many said he should release the music already, while others suggested that he should work with Ami Faku and Sir Trill.
@SalusiweSiga said:
"Jonga ufake Ami Faku kwi vocals uygqibile ntwana🤝🏾🔥🔥🔥👏🏾❤"
@TebzaNg1520 wrote:
"We need more music between you and sir trill."
@RealTim88047876 commented:
"Myekeleni apheke 🔥"
@MoyoDokotela added:
"The drum boss !!!!!!! Inkunzi madoda 🔥🔥🙌🏿"
@InguniElikhulu commented:
"The drum boss. I’ve been a fan since day one."
@mpho_pitsi_za wrote:
"Can't wait."
