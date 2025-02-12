Heavy K is back in the studio and recently teased new music, exciting his fans

The Drumboss hitmaker, known for delivering bangers and working with international stars like Busta Rhymes, shared a snippet on X, hinting at a 2025 release

Fans eagerly reacted, urging him to drop the music soon and suggesting collaborations with Ami Faku and Sir Trill

Heavy K is busy cooking up a storm in the studio. The popular musician recently shared a snippet of what he has been working on with his fans.

Heavy K to release new music soon

Heavy K has been delivering bangers for years, and he recently announced that new music is on the way. Undoubtedly one of the biggest musicians in Mzansi, Heavy K, who has been rubbing shoulders with international stars including Busta Rhymes, shared what he has been working on.

Taking to his X page, the Drumboss hitmaker, who has previously been praised for releasing the song of the year, shared a video and captioned it:

"Back in studio!!! 2025.🐐🔥🤟🏽"

Fans react to Heavy K's video

Social media users can't wait for their favourite artist to release the music he has been working on. Many said he should release the music already, while others suggested that he should work with Ami Faku and Sir Trill.

@SalusiweSiga said:

"Jonga ufake Ami Faku kwi vocals uygqibile ntwana🤝🏾🔥🔥🔥👏🏾❤"

@TebzaNg1520 wrote:

"We need more music between you and sir trill."

@RealTim88047876 commented:

"Myekeleni apheke 🔥"

@MoyoDokotela added:

"The drum boss !!!!!!! Inkunzi madoda 🔥🔥🙌🏿"

@InguniElikhulu commented:

"The drum boss. I’ve been a fan since day one."

@mpho_pitsi_za wrote:

"Can't wait."

Big Zulu and Emtee sample their upcoming hit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that netizens were stunned to learn that two giant rappers in the SA hip-hop industry, Emtee and Big Zulu, have buried their hatchets and are now working together on an upcoming collaboration.

Recently, the Inkabi Records label owner, Big Zulu, shared a video of him previewing his upcoming song featuring Emtee, 21 Questions, on his Twitter (X) page just after announcing that he will be working on an album.

Source: Briefly News