Heavy-K recently teased fans that he has a potential contender for song of the year

The DJ/ producer asked fans to wait until he's done, but they've apparently waited for too long

Mzansi is frustrated with Khusta over his song releases, saying he drops festive music far too late into the year

Heavy-K revealed that he may have cooked the song of the year. Images: HeavykDrumboss

Source: Twitter

Heavy-K appears to have a hit on his hands and told fans not to pick their song of the year as yet.

Does Heavy-K have the song of the year?

It's almost that time of the year when musicians work tirelessly to release music that will usher in the new year.

One such muso is Heavy-K, who has been consistently releasing new songs throughout the year, and according to him, he is not done serving the heat.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the Drumboss hinted that he was cooking what may be a contender for song of the year, and asked fans to wait until he's done:

"Don’t choose your song of the year yet."

Khusta has built a career as one of the country's biggest hitmakers, with hits like Inde and last year's Ulele from Respect the Drumboss. He promised to deliver another one before the year ends.

Who knows, after meeting Busta Rhymes, perhaps fans will get something new.

Mzansi reacts to Heavy-K's announcement

It appears that netizens are frustrated with Heavy-K for always being late, saying time was ticking:

dhlaminicomfort said:

"You said the same thing last year."

MVProJileka was annoyed:

"It's late, brother. Release it now or forget about it!"

GyNieo1 wrote:

"It's late, bruh. We already have five songs currently to decide from."

SphepheloMabena posted:

"Please don't release late, just like you did last year with Ulele."

Meanwhile, others are excited and can't wait to hear what the Drumboss delivers:

nolimitkutlo said:

"The last time he said this, we got Ulele!"

NanguBheybi wrote:

"Droppa, Heavy K, I need your songs for my videos!"

daivymag posted:

"You tell us when you are done, my goat."

