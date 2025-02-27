Benni McCarthy revealed that Erik ten Hag favored Anthony Martial over Ronaldo due to his ability to press effectively

McCarthy acknowledged that the physical demands of Ten Hag’s high-pressing style were too much for Ronaldo

McCarthy is set to take on a new challenge as Kenya’s national team coach, bringing his experience and expertise

Benni McCarthy, South African football legend, has provided insight into why Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint at Manchester United didn’t work out under Erik ten Hag.

Having worked as an assistant to Ten Hag at Old Trafford for two years, McCarthy witnessed the challenges that arose during this period.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring Manchester United's third goal in their UEFA Europa League group-stage match against Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford.Image Credit/Naomi Baker

Source: Getty Images

Martial's Pressing Ability

McCarthy explained that Ten Hag preferred Anthony Martial over Ronaldo because Martial had the ability to press effectively without compromising his goal-scoring opportunities.

Ten Hag’s tactical approach demanded high pressing from his players, and McCarthy highlighted that Ronaldo struggled to meet this demand due to changes in his playing style over the years.

While Ronaldo had been able to press and score efficiently in his earlier years at Real Madrid, by the time he returned to United, he was no longer capable of fulfilling the pressing role required by Ten Hag.

Ronaldo’s Work Ethic and Mentality

Despite the tactical challenges, McCarthy expressed admiration for Ronaldo’s work ethic and mentality.

He noted that Ronaldo’s presence in the dressing room had a positive impact on the players.

According to McCarthy, Ronaldo's mindset and determination were invaluable assets to the squad, even though his physical capabilities no longer matched Ten Hag’s high-pressing system. McCarthy emphasized that playing for a club like Manchester United demands a certain level of mental toughness, and Ronaldo exemplified this attitude.

However, McCarthy acknowledged that, despite his strong mentality, the tactical demands of the manager ultimately led to his departure.

The Age Factor

Another factor in Ronaldo’s exit from the club was his age. McCarthy pointed out that, as Ronaldo grew older, he was no longer able to meet the physical demands of Ten Hag’s system.

The intensity required from the team’s number nine was something Ronaldo could not sustain at this stage in his career, which ultimately contributed to his move away from Manchester United.

McCarthy’s Future in Kenya

In addition to discussing Ronaldo’s time at United, McCarthy also hinted at the next stage of his career, as he prepares to become the new head coach of Kenya’s national football team.

McCarthy, who arrived in Kenya with Moeneeb Josephs, is set to take on the challenge of improving the national team’s performance on the international stage, bringing his vast experience to bear on their development.

McCarthy’s reflections on Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United provide a deeper understanding of the complex relationship between player and manager.Image Credit/IDISKI TIMES.

Source: Twitter

Benni McCarthy Set to Take Charge of Kenya’s Harambee Stars

Briefly News previously reported that South African football legend Benni McCarthy has arrived in Kenya, edging closer to becoming the new head coach of the Harambee Stars.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has been linked to the job since leaving Manchester United as an assistant coach at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

