Benni McCarthy's reign as head coach of the Harambee Stars suffered its first defeat on Sunday as Kenya lost 2-1 to Gabon in a crucial CAF World Cup qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium.

The defeat has dashed Kenya's hopes of advancing to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving the team with a tough road ahead.

McCarthy's Team Struggles Despite Early Dominance

Kenya made several changes to the squad from their previous match against Gambia, with goal scorers Mohammad Bajaber and William Lenkupae starting, along with the inclusion of defender Johnstone Omurwa and forward Timothy Ouma.

The match began with both teams creating chances, with Antony Okumu’s shot cleared off the line by Gabon’s goalkeeper Maurice Mbaba, while Pierre Aubameyang's attempt was stopped by Eric Ouma before goalkeeper Ian Otieno cleared it off the line. Kenya dominated possession early on, but their attacking efforts were thwarted by Gabon’s defense and goalkeeper.

Michael Olunga and Lenkupae had chances to score, but Mbaba made key saves to keep Gabon in the game.

In the 7th minute, Kenya felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Olunga was brought down inside the box, but the referee waved play on.

Aubameyang's Brace Puts Gabon Ahead

Gabon took the lead in the 16th minute when Aubameyang capitalized on a well-weighted through ball to slot past Otieno.

Kenya quickly responded, with Olunga’s goal ruled out for offside after a rebound from Lenkupae’s shot.

Despite continued pressure, Kenya could not convert their chances into goals.

Olunga’s shot hit the crossbar just before halftime, and the first half ended with Gabon leading 1-0.

Second Half Disappointment for Kenya

In the second half, Gabon doubled their lead when Aubameyang converted a penalty after Eric Ouma handled the ball in the box.

The goal gave Gabon a 2-0 lead, leaving Kenya with a mountain to climb.

Kenya pulled one back in the 62nd minute with a brilliant cross from Eric Ouma, which Olunga finished calmly, but despite McCarthy’s attacking changes, including the introduction of Jonah Ayunga and Duke Abuya, Kenya could not find an equalizer.

Kenya's World Cup Hopes Dwindle

Despite the spirited effort from the Harambee Stars, Gabon’s defense held firm, and Kenya's World Cup dreams are now all but over.

With this loss, McCarthy's side faces a difficult road ahead in their quest for qualification.

While the defeat marks a setback, McCarthy's tenure as Kenya's head coach is still in its early stages, and the coach will look to regroup and focus on future qualifiers.

Looking Ahead

McCarthy will need to address the team's missed opportunities and build a resilient squad capable of competing in the upcoming fixtures.

Benni McCarthy Reflects on His Time at Manchester United

Briefly News previously reported that Benni McCarthy, now the head coach of Kenya’s national football team, shared valuable insights from his two-year tenure as an assistant coach at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

