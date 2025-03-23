McCarthy shared the valuable lessons he gained from his two-year tenure as an assistant coach under Erik ten Hag

McCarthy expressed admiration for Manchester United’s new manager, Ruben Amorim

Netizens reactions to McCarthy’s comments varied, with some expressing gratitude for his contributions to the club

Benni McCarthy, now the head coach of Kenya’s national football team, has shared insights into his time as an assistant coach at Manchester United.

The former South African football legend, who worked under Erik ten Hag during his two-year stint at Old Trafford, reflected on the key lessons he learned while at one of the world’s most iconic football clubs.

Benni McCarthy, now the head coach of Kenya’s national football team, has shared insights into his time as an assistant coach at Manchester United.Image Credit/BBC Sport.

Source: Getty Images

McCarthy acknowledged that working at Manchester United provided him with a wealth of experience in coaching at the highest level.

His role allowed him to sharpen his tactical knowledge and adapt to the intense pressure that comes with managing a team at such a prestigious institution.

He praised the opportunity to work alongside experienced professionals and to be part of a club where every decision has a significant impact on both the players and the fans.

Admiration for Ruben Amorim

Reflecting on Manchester United’s future, McCarthy expressed admiration for the club’s new manager, Ruben Amorim.

He described Amorim as a “smart coach” with the potential to lead United back to prominence.

McCarthy believes that Amorim’s approach to the game, paired with his strategic thinking, could bring positive changes to the club's fortunes.

Benni McCarthy’s Tenure at Manchester United

Benni McCarthy served as an assistant coach at Manchester United from 2021 to 2023, working under Erik ten Hag.

He focused on coaching the club's attacking players, helping to improve their offensive tactics.

McCarthy’s time at Old Trafford was marked by growth, as he gained valuable experience at one of the world’s biggest football clubs before moving on to become the head coach of Kenya's national team.

Benni McCarthy served as an assistant coach at Manchester United from 2021 to 2023, working under Erik ten Hag.Image Credit/Will Nelson.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions from Netizens on Facebook

Paulo Rossi

Benni has emotional intelligence, he knows that choosing peace over speaking the truth is very important sometimes in life

Fils Unique

Thank you Benni, in spite the odds you give us reason to hope for better days back at our Club. We miss those good old days of just chilling with a glass of wine knowing our team is going to do the business. We miss that and it's hurting so deep

Farming Sameja

From Man Utd to Coaching Kenya’s national team. He will soon come to media and complain about salary and allowance delays 🤣😂🤣😂

Nabi Martin

He was not the coach please.. in fact he failed ETH and don’t even know who’s idea was it to appoint him

Kenneth Kiuri

He is still talking about man u and yet he is Coach of a national team, he has to resign in order to stick with only his work and I wonder how government hires this person and yet we have someone like Denis oliech.

Source: Briefly News