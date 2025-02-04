Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi completed an R400 million move to English side Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Zimbabwean star moved to England after impressive displays for French side Reims, who he joined from Pirates in 2019

Football fans praised the midfielder on social media, while Zimbabwean fans showed pride to see their skipper join Wolves

Zimbabwean skipper and former Orlando Pirates star Marshall Munetsi completed a dream R400 million to English side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 28-year-old joined Wolves on Monday, 3 February 2025, after impressive displays for French side Reims.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder has joined English Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Source: Getty Images

Munetsi left Pirates in 2019 to play for Reims, where he scored 20 goals in 143 appearances while he will face Bafana Bafana at the 2025 AFCON.

Marshall Munetsi is proud to be part of the Wolves pack

Wolves welcomed Munetsi to the club in the video below:

According to the Wolves website, Munetsi said he is excited to play in the Premiership after sealing his R400 million move.

Munetsi said:

“I'm delighted. It's a dream come true for me. I've always wanted to be part of something big, and being part of Wolves is very big for me, and is big for my family. It's a team that I've also seen from afar, and the Premier League is the best place to be, so I'm delighted to join the family, to join the team. I'm very excited. It's probably going to be the first time I’ve had a big opportunity to be representing a bigger club.”

Wolves announced Munetsi and Nasser Djiga's arrival on their Twitter (X) account:

Munetsi is among the new faces at Wolves

Along with Munetsi, Wolves also signed Burkinabé defender Nasser Djiga from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

Wolves are currently 17th in the Premiership, two points above the relegation zone with 14 matches left to play.

Munetsi was not the only former PSL player involved in a big money move after European clubs showed an interest in Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who chose to stay in Romania.

Marshall Munetsi scored 20 goals for French side Reims before moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praised Munetsi

Football fans praised Munetsi on social media while Zimbabwean fans were especially proud of the 28-year-old midfielder.

Donald Dambudzo Mashiri is proud:

“One of our own. Jah-Blessss Zim.”

Fanuel Wayne admires Munetsi:

“Zimbabwe to the world.”

Hloniphani Fish Jr Ngwenya is pessimistic:

“They don't last there, how many years did Tau last?”

Honest Dzepasi changed allegiances:

“I have started supporting Wolves.”

Gary Sengweni hopes for the best:

“But a 20 million transfer in football terms is not much. All the same, we are all excited to see our own play in the English Premiership. Congratulations!”

Fan tries to reward Patrick Masawanganyi with cash

As reported by Briefly News, a passionate Orlando Pirates fan tried to reward Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi with cash during the Soweto derby on Saturday, 1 February 2025.

Maswanganyi scored a late penalty to secure a 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs, causing euphoria among Bucs supporters.

