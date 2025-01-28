Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confident his side can survive their tricky group at the 2025 Afcon group after being drawn to face Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe in group B

The Belgian tactician identified Egypt as the biggest threat while he refused to write off Zimbabwe and Angola

Local football fans reacted on social media to back Broos for success at the tournament while also sending a warning to Bafana’s defence

Hugo Broos has already begun plans for Bafana Bafana’s upcoming matches at the 2025 Afcon after they were drawn into a tricky group on Monday, 27 January 2025.

Coach Broos’ side was placed in group B where they will face Egypt, Zimbabwe and Angola in the tournament set to kick off in Morocco during December 2025.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has begun planning for the knockout stages of the 2025 Afcon. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

After finishing third in the 2024 edition, Bafana will be aiming for a higher finish in Morocco, while they have to face stars such as Mohamed Salah and Mabululu in group B.

Hugo Broos is prepared for the 2025 Afcon

Watch Broos speak about Bafana's group in the video below:

According to a video posted on SAFA’s Twitter (X) account, Broos said the side is well prepared to succeed at the Afcon, while local fans showed confidence in Bafana.

Broos said:

“I think Egypt is the favourite to win the group. In the last year and a half, they have built a very good team and they had good qualifiers so that will be the team to beat for first place. It will be the fourth time we play against Zimbabwe, and it is always a difficult game for us but winning against them is very possible. Angola is a team that I do not know very well so it will be important to do a good analysis so that we can be well-prepared. It is not an easy group, but we have a great opportunity to qualify for the next round.”

Bafana's group was confirmed in the tweet below:

Bafana are primed for success at the 2025 Afcon

Bafana will head into Afcon full of confidence after finishing top of their qualification group and also achieving their highest Fifa ranking in a decade.

Angola will be Bafana’s first opponent at the tournament when the sides meet on Monday, 22 December 2025, at the Marrakesh Stadium.

The headline fixture of the group will take place on Friday, 26 December, when Bafana faces Egypt at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir.

Bafana Bafana are looking to improve on their third-place finish at the 2024 Afcon when the 2025 tournament kicks off in December. Image: BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Fans back Broos

Local football fans backed Broos on social media, saying Bafana should qualify for the next round while some warned that Mzansi’s defenders will have to be on form.

Thaksin Memphis is confident:

“We can make it coach. We have good players.”

Lindoh Khoza made a prediction:

“Along the way, I know we will meet Mali. They are the only country that we always come across. Mark my words!!!”

Sipho Zuma is wary of one player:

“There's a player called Mabulu. He is very dangerous, so u need Mvala for him.”

Last He Aman says Zimbabwe should be counted out:

“And Zimbabwe can beat Bafana any day.”

Usemkhulu Gilla backs Broos:

“I trust Hugo Broos.”

