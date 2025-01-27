AFCON 2025: Bafana Bafana Get Tough Opponents, to Face Salah’s Egypt in Group B

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations groups have been decided after the draw took place in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday, January 27, 2025.

South Africa were placed in Pot 2 since they were ranked outside the top five countries in Africa before the draw.

The Bafana Bafana finished third in the last edition held in Ivory Coast and will be looking to have a better tournament in the 2025 edition in Morocco.

South Africa handed tough teams in AFCON 2025 draw

Bafana Bafana were handed tough opponents as they will come up against Mohamed Salah's Egypt and other top teams in Group B.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

AFCON 2025 Full draw

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros.

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe.

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania.

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana.

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan.

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique.

Source: Briefly News