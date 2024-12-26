Benni McCarthy's wait for a new coaching job since leaving English Premier League giants Manchester United is over

The South African manager has reportedly landed a new jobs months after the Red Devils insisted on not extending his contract last summer

The former Cape Town City head coach snubbed different approach from Premier Soccer League clubs

South African tactician Benni McCarthy has reportedly landed a new job months after being shown the exit doors by Manchester United.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has been without a coaching job since leaving the Red Devils in the summer and has been linked with various jobs, including clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

The ex-Orlando Pirates star once worked in the PSL with Cape Town City and AmaZulu before moving to Europe to join the EPL giants.

Benni McCarthy lands a new top coaching job months after being released by English Premier League giants Manchester United. Photo: Oli Scarff.

McCarthy lands top job after leaving Man Utd

According to an exclusive report by Kevin Teya, McCarthy is set to be appointed as the new head coach of the Kenya men's national team.

The South African mentor will replace Engin Firat, who resigned earlier this month after failing to qualify the Harambee Stars for the next Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

According to GOAL, a source told their website that the National Executive Council of the Football Kenya Federation and the newly elected president of the federation, Hussein Mohammed, have settled for the former Manchester United assistant manager.

"The National Executive Council, NEC, under the leadership of Vice-President McDonald Mariga, settled on McCarthy as the man who can help Kenya reach the next level," the source said.

"We understand that this will be his first national team job, but he has the ability and potential to deliver for us; all he needs is support. So unless there are last-minute changes - which is highly unlikely, he will be unveiled in early January with his team."

Source: Briefly News