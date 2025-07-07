South Africa are set to defend Women's Africa Cup of Nations title in 2024 as they face Ghana in their opening fixture in Morocco

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis announced a formidable squad for the competition last month, making South Africa one of the favourites for the title

Briefly News puts out some details the fans need to know before match kicks offs on Monday evening

Banyana Banyana will begin their quest to defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations title as they take on Ghana in their first match at the 2024 edition in Morocco.

South Africa are one of the favourites heading into the tournament, with Desiree Ellis releasing a solid squad for the competition earlier.

Briefly News highlights some details you need to know about Banyana Banyana's clash against the Black Queens of Ghana in their first group game.

Banyana vs Ghana: All you need to know

Match Preview

Banyana Banyana are heading into this game in form as they've been victorious in their last seven games against African opponents.

Ghana, on the other hand, has won only three matches out of their last seven games, losing three and drawing one.

South Africa are looking forward to retaining the title they won in 2022 while the Black Queens are all out to make statement and get a positive result against the defending champions

Team News and Probable Line-ups

South Africa will be without their top player, Thembi Kgatlana, who was not selected in the final squad list Ellis announced last month.

Banyana still have a crop of players who won the last edition of the WAFCON in their current squad.

Banyana Banyana Predicted XI: Andile Dlamini; Lebohang Ramalepe, Fikile Magama, Bambanani Mbane, Tiisetso Makhubela; Bongeka Gamede, Refiloe Jane, Jermaine Seoposenwe; Noxolo Cesane, Linda Motlhalo, Hildah Magaia

Ghana Predicted XI: Cynthia Fiindib Konlan, Portia Boakye, Nina Norshie, Comfort Yeboah, Grace Asantewaa, Nancy Amoh, Evelyn Badu, Chantelle Hlorkah, Alice Kusi, Doris Boaduwaa

Head-to-Head

South Africa and Ghana are not new to playing against each other and their meeting this Monday would be the fifth time they are battling it out on the pitch.

The previous four encounters saw each teams win one while two matches ended in draw. Their last meeting ended 3-0 in favour of Banyana Banyana in September 2021.

Kick-off Time and Where to Watch

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations clash between Banyana Banyana of South Africa and the Black Queens of Ghana will kick off at 18:00 (SAST) on Monday, July 7, 2025, at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco.

The match will be broadcast live on SABC Sport and SuperSport.

SAFA addresses Banyana Banyana issues

Briefly News also reported that the South African Football Federation (SAFA) has addressed the ongoing payment issues between the organisation and the Banyana Banyana players.

The players refused to train upon their arrival in Morocco ahead of their opening fixture against Ghana due to unpaid monies from SAFA.

