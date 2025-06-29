South African Football Association (SAFA) responded to payment dispute involving Banyana Banyana ahead of the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has responded to the ongoing payment dispute involving Banyana Banyana ahead of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

There were reports that claimed Banyana Banyana downed tools and refused to train when they landed in Morocco due to unpaid monies owed by the SA football governing body.

The South African women's national team are heading into the competition as defending champions, but the payment dispute has put their journey to claiming the title again in jeopardy.

Banyana Banyana are in Group C alongside Ghana, Mali and Tanzania.

SAFA breaks silence on issue with Banyana Banyana

SAFA Vice-President, Linda Zwane, and CEO Lydia Monyepao are said to have reached out to the Banyana Banyana camp, with the former assuring the team that the issue would be resolved promptly to ensure they begin their title defense on a strong footing in Morocco.

“The Association is fully committed to supporting the team and ensuring they continue their preparations, as we want them to perform at their best in the tournament,” a SAFA representative told Safa.net.

He confirmed that a resolution was reached after discussions with the team captain and Head of Delegation.

“We had constructive talks and gave the necessary assurances. From the updates we've received, the team is back in training and has played a friendly match they had requested as part of their build-up.”

SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao further clarified that the dispute was not related to the upcoming WAFCON, but rather to friendly fixtures against Botswana, Malawi, and Zambia.

“The issue was primarily about payment dates. We’ve addressed the bonus concerns, and as per our policy, payments for friendly matches are processed within 30 days,” she explained.

She also acknowledged the federation’s broader financial challenges.

“We are aware of our obligations to the players. Our current financial position was outlined in detail at the SAFA Congress. That said, the issue has now been resolved, and we’re focused on moving forward and meeting our commitments.”

Banyana Banyana have arrived Morocco safely and will have their opening Group C fixture against Ghana at the Honor Stadium, Oujda on Monday, July 7, 2025.

