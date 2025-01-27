Bafana Bafana will face Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe in a tough group at the Afcon 2025 tournament

After their bronze medal finish at the 2024 Afcon, Bafana faces a group of death at the Morocco showpiece starting in December 2025

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, showing confidence in Hugo Broos’ side ahead of the continental showpiece

Local football supporters are confident despite Bafana Bafana being drawn in a tough group for the 2025 Afcon tournament taking place during December 2025 in Morocco.

Coach Hugo Broos’ side finished third in the 2024 tournament and they face a tricky start after being drawn against Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

Bafana Bafana will face stars such as Angolan striker Mabululu and Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah at the 2025 Afcon. Image: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP and Carl Recine/Getty Images.

After finishing top of their qualification group, Bafana will head into the tournament full of confidence after their stellar performances saw them reach a record Fifa ranking.

Bafana Bafana face a tough group

Bafana's group was confirmed in the tweet below:

Following the draw, Bafana can expect a tough match against Egypt, who boasts an attack led by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s newest signing Omar Marmoush.

In addition to the Egyptian stars, Bafana skipper and CAF award-winner Ronwen Williams will also face Angolan veteran striker Mabululu, who has 13 goals for the Black Sable Antelopes.

Zimbabwe could provide difficult opponents for South Africa as several of their players have experience playing in the PSL.

Marmoush joined Manchester City, according to the tweet below:

Bafana needs to be prepared

Winning the Afcon will be the motivation for coach Broos after he stated he wants to guide Bafana to Afcon gold and a place in the 2026 World Cup before retiring.

Bafana will kick off its 2025 Afcon campaign against Angola on Monday, 22 December 2025, at the Marrakesh Stadium.

Bafana Bafana topped their qualification group ahead of the 2025 Afcon. Image: BafanaBafana.

Bafana fans are confident

Local football fans expressed confidence on social media, saying the team can succeed against Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

Musa Vukeya is confident:

“We are through.”

Rutendo Makwarimba says Bafana has nothing to fear:

“The difference between Salah and Chivaviro is the location, we have nothing to fear boys.”

Seoman'e Zungu Bizza is slightly cautious:

“Our group is quite tough. But we will make it, as long as Themba Zwane will be there.”

Real Madrid Finisher has high hopes:

“Easy win for us, Dortley will deal with Salah effectively.”

Nemurangoni Rabza Rabelani is pleased:

“We are happy because we are not afraid of any national team.”

Vuyo Nombila backs Bafana:

“We will be number one.”

Kea Segano issued a rallying cry:

“As South Africans, let's stand together as one nation and support our Bafana Bafana. They need our support so they can win. Even if it is not gonna be easy on them, let's stand together.”

Sabelo Tom Tomzin is unfazed:

“Egypt is our daily bread. This time we will come back with gold, not bronze.”

Thobo Mokoena is not concerned:

“Egypt is not that great.”

Swidi Wongane wants one player to improve:

“Williams needs to improve himself if he is going to meet Salah; since he is starting to be like Mothwa.”

