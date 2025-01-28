Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa has been rewarded with a new contract at the Soweto club after scoring four PSL goals this season

The Bafana Bafana striker is expected to sign a new three-year contract and continue fighting for his place alongside strike partner Tshegofatso Mabasa

Local football fans are divided over Makgopa’s role at Pirates, with some saying the player is too defensive while others said he scores crucial goals for the Bucs

Striker Evidence Makgopa has been rewarded with a new three-year contract at Orlando Pirates after scoring four PSL goals this season.

The 24-year-old Bafana Bafana striker has rotated starting berths this season with Thsegofatso Mabasa as Pirates coach Jose Riviero admires the depth in quality he has in attack.

Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa has been rewarded with a new contract at Orlando Pirates. Image: evidence_makgopa.

Makgopa, who attracted interest from overseas, is expected to sign the new deal which has an option for another year as Pirates target success in various competitions this season.

Evidence Makgopa is a valued member of the Orlando Pirates squad

Makgopa's new contract details are explained in the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, Makgopa is a valued member of the Pirates squad that boasts exciting strikers such as Mabasa and prospect Boitumelo Radiopane.

The source said:

“The Pirates coaching staff is more than happy with the variety in their attack and that is why they want to keep Makgopa. Everybody at the club expects the deal to be done without complications as he is a valued member of the squad that has a big part to play in their planned success. It is a new three-year deal and hopefully, it will encourage the player to keep pushing himself for the squad.”

Watch Makgopa interact with fans in the video below:

Pirates are linked with several attacking players

As the January transfer window draws to a close on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, Pirates are yet to make significant signings while they spent the window securing players to new deals.

Despite not making any signings the club has been linked with attacking options such as Oswin Appollis and NFD top scorer Muzomuhle Khanyi.

The Pirates coaching staff is determined to build a strong squad as they look for success in the PSL, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Orlando Pirates supporters have mixed feelings about Evidence Makgopa's new contract. Image: orlandopirates.

Fans are divided about Makgopa

Bucs supporters showed division on social media, with some saying the player scores crucial goals for the club while others criticised the striker.

Khulekani Shandu is a fan:

“Give him five years.”

Mo Phofu admires Makgopa:

“I like him. He scores goals in crucial moments when the team struggles to score and the technical team is quite aware of that.”

Dj Macheatas made a suggestion:

“Release or convert him to a central defender and buy a new box striker.”

Obsidian Black said Pirates are making a mistake:

“They should have rather converted Gilberto into a striker and offloaded this chap.”

Lavida Loca is not a fan:

“What did we do as Pirates fans to deserve this pain?”

